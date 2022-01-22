ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Kenya's River Yala: Mystery and heartbreak of the dead bodies

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I have just seen my brother's face. Our faces are alike, even the mouth. I have also seen the legs, those are my brother's. I have no doubt it's him." A distressed Irene Waheto has just stepped out of the hospital mortuary in Yala, western Kenya. At least 19...

BBC

Rare twin elephants born in Kenya

Twin baby elephants have been born this week in a rare event at a national reserve in northern Kenya. The male and female were first spotted by tour guides out on safari at the Samburu reserve at the weekend. They are only the second set of twin calves ever to...
ANIMALS
primenewsghana.com

Kenyans alarmed over bodies dumped in a river

Kenyans online are expressing their shock and anger after reports of bodies being found dumped in a river in the western region. Activist Boniface Mwangi posted on Twitter that he and the head of local human rights organisation Haki Africa had counted more than 20 decomposing bodies at Yala hospital mortuary.
CARS
BBC

Kenya's 'hidden epidemic': Gender-based violence

When the Covid pandemic hit Kenya, cases of gender-based violence exploded. But a combination of fear, stigma and a lack of trust in the police mean the majority of cases are never reported. It has been described as Kenya’s "hidden epidemic". Africa Eye reporter Tom Odula investigates the deep-seated...
SOCIETY
Person
Boniface Mwangi
BBC

Ghana blast: Many feared dead after huge explosion near Bogoso

At least 17 people have been killed in a huge explosion near a mining town in south-western Ghana, officials say. Police say a truck carrying explosives to a gold mine collided with a motorcycle near the town of Bogoso. Images shared by local media showed a large plume of black...
PUBLIC SAFETY
techweez.com

Kenya’s Partial Blackout: Best and Funniest Reactions

Early this morning(10:45am), Kenya went into a partial Blackout with several major towns lacking electricity including Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi, Malindi, Kwale, Watamu, Kisumu, Nakuru and Kisii. Kenya Power officially shared that they’ve lost power supply due to collapsed transmission towers at the Kiambere-Embakasi high voltage transmission line.They continued to say...
ECONOMY
World Economic Forum

How COVID affected Kenya's fisheries

In Kenya, fishers, fish traders and coastal communities faced severe livelihood and food security challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the pandemic, the fisheries sector was considered one of the fastest-growing sectors. Rules that disrupt fisheries' livelihoods ought to be coupled with measures to support communities, write...
INDUSTRY
GreenBiz

Closing the loop in Kenya's fashion industry

This article was originally published on World Resources Institute. The fashion industry could make or break global climate goals. The industry is responsible for between 4 percent to 10 percent of global emissions and is the second biggest consumer of water. This problem could get worse: a continual rise in global GDP has increased income worldwide, leading consumers to purchase new clothes more frequently. The industry must achieve an absolute emissions reduction of 45 percent by 2030 to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. However, emissions will grow to 1.588 gigatons by 2030 without immediate action.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Atlas Obscura

The Resilience of Kenya’s Indigenous-Run Conservation Collective

This piece was originally published in Yale E360 and appears here as part of our Climate Desk collaboration. Africa’s most lauded Indigenous-owned eco-lodge, Il Ngwesi—which hosts rich tourists amid giraffes, elephants, and rhinos above a watering hole on the Laikipia plateau near Mount Kenya—is facing the toughest times in its 25-year history. The Covid pandemic has decimated bookings from the United States and Europe, as it has for tourism throughout sub-Saharan Africa. At the same time, drought has pushed cattle herds from neighboring tribes into its protected areas, and the lodge, run by the local Maasai tribe, faces reckless politicians stirring up land disputes and arming bandits.
AFRICA
faithit

Newborn Baby Boy Found Abandoned In Box With Heartbreaking Note

The Discovery of an Abandoned Newborn on New Year’s Day. Just the next day, another abandoned newborn baby boy was found in a lavatory bin in an airplane bathroom by Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport customs officials during a routine check of the plane, just after the passengers had departed the plane. The Air Mauritius plane had been traveling from Antananarivo, which is the capital of Madagascar, to Port Louis in Mauritius. The discovery was made shortly after the plane landed on New Year’s Day. The baby boy was rushed to the public hospital for care and treatment.
BBC

US man found dead surrounded by deadly pythons and cobras

A US man has been found dead at his home surrounded by dozens of snakes - many of them venomous. Neighbours alerted police after going to the house in the US state of Maryland and discovering him lying on the floor, apparently unconscious. When officers arrived, they found 124 venomous...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Newborn baby found in toilet bin of Air Mauritius plane

Airport staff in Mauritius have found a newborn baby boy abandoned in the rubbish bin of a plane's toilet. A 20-year-old woman from Madagascar, suspected of having given birth on the flight, was arrested. The Air Mauritius plane, which arrived from Madagascar, landed at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

Hog deer captured after escape from zoo in India

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Officials at a zoo in India said a hog deer escaped from its enclosure and vaulted over a perimeter wall before being found roaming on a nearly vacant plot of land. The Thiruvananthapuram Zoo in Kerala said the hog deer escaped from the facility Thursday and...
ANIMALS
The Independent

32-year-old startup founder’s death sends shockwaves across Indian social media

A 32-year-old Indian entrepreneur died of cardiac arrest on Friday, leaving the startup world shaken and grieving.Pankhuri Shrivastava, the founder of rental startup Grabhouse and Pankhuri, a women-focused social community platform, suffered a heart attack on 24 December, her company announced.The start-up world in India was in shock after learning the news of the young woman entrepreneur’s death.Pankhuri, the startup’s Twitter account announced on Monday: “With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved CEO, Pankhuri Shrivastava. We lost her on 24th December 2021 due to a sudden cardiac arrest.”She founded Pankhuri in 2019...
INDIA
Daily Mail

Pregnant 23-year-old Nicaraguan migrant is stopped as she wades through frigid river in her attempt to reach the U.S. from Mexico

An eight-months pregnant migrant was rescued by firefighters after she got stuck while attempting to cross from Mexico to the United States in the frigid Rio Grande. The Nicaraguan woman, who was identified only as Jorleni, initially was spotted around 4:45am Sunday standing on an islet in the river by drivers in Piedras Negra, Coahuila. First responders were alerted.
PUBLIC SAFETY

