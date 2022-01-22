Kenya's River Yala: Mystery and heartbreak of the dead bodies

The Discovery of an Abandoned Newborn on New Year’s Day. Just the next day, another abandoned newborn baby boy was found in a lavatory bin in an airplane bathroom by Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport customs officials during a routine check of the plane, just after the passengers had departed the plane. The Air Mauritius plane had been traveling from Antananarivo, which is the capital of Madagascar, to Port Louis in Mauritius. The discovery was made shortly after the plane landed on New Year’s Day. The baby boy was rushed to the public hospital for care and treatment.

