Kenya's River Yala: Mystery and heartbreak of the dead bodies

This piece was originally published in Yale E360 and appears here as part of our Climate Desk collaboration. Africa’s most lauded Indigenous-owned eco-lodge, Il Ngwesi—which hosts rich tourists amid giraffes, elephants, and rhinos above a watering hole on the Laikipia plateau near Mount Kenya—is facing the toughest times in its 25-year history. The Covid pandemic has decimated bookings from the United States and Europe, as it has for tourism throughout sub-Saharan Africa. At the same time, drought has pushed cattle herds from neighboring tribes into its protected areas, and the lodge, run by the local Maasai tribe, faces reckless politicians stirring up land disputes and arming bandits.
