ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Disney+ Adds Five Marvel One-Shots To Its Library

SuperHeroHype
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYears ago, Marvel One-Shots were the hallmark of the MCU Blu-ray’s bonus materials. Starting with Thor’s release in 2011, Marvel began producing short films that expanded the lore of the franchise and often featured supporting players from the films themselves. Now, fans can catch up on a few highlights thanks to...

www.superherohype.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Moon Knight Trailer: Watch a New Marvel Hero Rise on Disney+

A new Marvel hero rises in the first full trailer for Moon Knight, the Marvel Studios original series launching this spring on Disney+. Starring Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder, the globetrotting action-adventure series set against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt finds the spectral superhero's multiple identities thrust into a deadly war of the gods. Under the first full moon of 2022, Marvel called on the power of the Egyptian Moon god Khonshu to reveal a lunar look at Moon Knight during the NFL playoffs.
NFL
The Independent

Samuel L Jackson shocks Yorkshire diners as he arrives in UK to film Marvel series

Samuel L Jackson has reportedly stunned local diners in a Huddersfield restaurant after being spotted in the area filming a new series.The actor is believed to have arrived in Yorkshire to film the forthcoming Marvel series, Secret Invasion.Jackson, who has played Nick Fury in several films throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is set to front his own Disney Plus series as the character.Local reports have confirmed multiple sightings of the Hollywood A-lister, as Secret Invasion prepares to film in Halifax and Leeds.He has reportedly been seen taking photographs with fans and dining in a local restaurant.Secret Invasion will also...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Murderville’ Trailer: Celebrities Join Will Arnett in Netflix Improv Murder Mystery Series

Sure, Sharon Stone starred as a murderer in “Basic Instinct” — but does that mean she can spot one in real life? Welcome to “Murderville,” the town that has a different murder — and a different celebrity detective — every day. Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) runs the Homicide Division, but each guest star is left to catch up on the case without a clue… or a script. The six-episode meta-comedy lands on Netflix February 3. A spoof on classic procedural dramas à la “Law & Order” (for which we already know Arnett has memorized the theme song), “Murderville” has a...
TV SERIES
thisfunktional.com

Marvel Studios’ ETERNALS is streaming now on Disney+, deleted scenes

Phastos and Jack have a conversation that leads to a breakthrough. Sprite and Makkari reminisce about humankind while overlooking the ruins of Babylon. Sprite confronts Dane in the museum about his interactions with Sersi. Introducing an Exciting All-New Team of Super Heroes. to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios’Eternals debuts...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clark Gregg
Person
Jeff Goldblum
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Enlists Ivory Aquino to Play DC Films’ First Trans Character

Ivory Aquino is taking a trip to the DC universe, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Aquino has joined the cast of Batgirl and will appear as Alysia Yeoh, the best friend of Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, the masked hero played by Leslie Grace. Aquino is known for her work in the 2017 LGBTQ rights miniseries When We Rise, which aired on ABC and saw her portray trans rights activist Cecilia Chung. Word of her Batgirl casting has been speculated about online after star Grace shared a photograph of the two of them together in an Instagram story earlier this month. Deadline was the first to...
MOVIES
Variety

Peter Dinklage Blasts Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Remake: ‘A F—ing Backwards Story About Dwarfs’

Disney’s slate of live-action remakes has included “Cinderella,” “The Jungle Book” and “Beauty and the Beast,” and coming soon is Marb Webb’s live-action reimagining of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” Webb, best known for helming “500 Days of Summer” and Andrew Garfield’s “Spider-Man” films, has cast “West Side Story” breakout Rachel Zegler in the title role and Gal Gadot as the villainous Evil Queen. Not everyone is too thrilled with idea of remaking “Snow White,” most notably Peter Dinklage. The Emmy winner guested on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast this week and criticized remaking “Snow White” due to the fairytale’s...
MOVIES
AFP

'Spider-Man' swings into sixth place on all-time box office list

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" powered its way into sixth place on the all-time global box office list, as it returned to the top spot in North American theaters at the weekend, industry data showed Sunday. In its sixth week out, the Sony superhero yarn with Tom Holland in the title role took in an estimated $14.1 million in the United States and Canada after slipping briefly from the top rung last weekend, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported. Globally, its expected $1.69 billion total would push it past blockbusters "Jurassic World" ($1.67 billion) and "The Lion King" ($1.66 billion) into sixth place on the all-time list, according to Box Office Mojo, a division of the Internet Movie Database (IMDb). The achievement is all the more notable given that it came during the coronavirus pandemic, when theatergoers have been skeptical about returning to auditoriums amid an Omicron-fueled surge in the number of cases.
MOVIES
thefocus.news

Is Starfox a good guy in Marvel's Eternals on Disney+?

Marvel’s Eternals has dropped onto Disney+ this week and fans are going crazy for the post-credit scenes. One of the scenes confirms that fashion-icon himself Harry Styles is joining the MCU as a character named Starfox. No, this is not a drill! However, many Harry Styles fans are now wondering – Is Starfox a good guy or a bad guy? We dive into the background of this new MCU character.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel One Shots#Marvel Comics#Marvel Universe#S H I E L D#Iron Man 3#Abc#Team Thor
uticaphoenix.net

DISNEY+ DEBUTS NEW TV SPOT FOR MARVEL STUDIOS’ “ETERNALS” –

Disney+ debuted a new TV spot to celebrate Marvel Studios’ “Eternals,” which begins streaming exclusively on Disney+ today. Watch the new TV spot and meet the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest team of Super Heroes. “Eternals” joins 13 other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies now streaming in IMAX...
MOVIES
ComicBook

National Treasure Disney+ Series Adds Five New Cast Members

The cast of Disney's National Treasure TV series is growing significantly as the start of production approaches. A new era of National Treasure is heading to Disney+ in the near future, with the popular film franchise being given the TV treatment, along with a new story for another generation. With the series set to begin filming early this year, Disney is finally putting the core cast together, finding the folks that will surround star Lisette Alexis.
TV & VIDEOS
SPY

How to Watch the Marvel Movies in Order Like the Superhero You Are

Table of Contents Where Can I Watch Marvel Movies? Which Marvel Movies Aren’t On Disney Plus? Where To Watch Marvel Movies Not on Disney+ Where Can I Watch Marvel TV Shows? How to Watch the Marvel Movies and TV Shows in Chronological Order How to Watch the Marvel Movies in Release Order Timeline Versus Release Order The Best MCU Gear and Merch Whether you’re a newer superhero fan or someone who just takes comfort in chilling out with Captain America and Iron Man, watching the Marvel movies in order is always a fun exercise. After all, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has something for everyone. Female superheroes? Oh hi...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
punchdrunkcritics.com

Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’ Series Might Have A Release Date On Disney+

Moon Knight always seems to be trending on Twitter, as fans are eagerly anticipated the series coming to Disney+. Well, the wait could be over sooner than expected if this latest rumor is true. Take this with a grain of salt, but a report by That Hashtag Show says the show will arrive on March 30th.
TV SERIES
thenerdstash.com

Laura Donnelly Joins Marvel’s Halloween Special For Disney+

Laura Donnelly is joining Gael Garcia Bernal for Marvel’s Disney+ Halloween special, which reportedly could be Werewolf By Night. While information about this special is minimal, Deadline reports that Donnelly has been cast in this project and could be a character known as Vampire by Night. Donnelly gained fame...
TV & VIDEOS
PennLive.com

‘Eternals’: How to watch the Marvel epic on Disney Plus

The highly anticipated “Eternals” came out in November in movie theaters, grossing over $401 million at the box office globally, according to Box Office Mojo. Now you can finally catch the film streaming on Disney Plus. Disney Plus costs $7.99 monthly or $79.99 annually. Disney Plus also offers...
MOVIES
94.3 Lite FM

Every Marvel Disney+ Show Ranked, From Worst to Best

In one year, Marvel Studios went from a company that only produced movies to one that not only made TV too, they cranked out five different seasons of five different television shows in the span of 12 months. They also released four movies over that same stretch of time. And they did it in the middle of a pandemic. If Marvel was any more of a juggernaut, you’d have to assume Kevin Feige had gotten his hands on the Crimson Gem of Cyttorak.
TV SERIES
/Film

Disney+ Marvel Cinematic Universe Shows Ranked

The various Marvel Studios properties that make up the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been major profit generators for Disney ever since "Iron Man" first hit theaters. In recent years, the rise of Disney+ has allowed the Marvel and the House of Mouse to expand their worlds through the integration of a number of in-universe series that star the same heroes, villains, and performers as their mega-hit films. It's an incredible world-building experiment that has thus far produced a number of high profile, innovative, creative series that take the MCU into new and novel directions.
TV & VIDEOS
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Disney Traders Converted into Marvel Art Shop at EPCOT

Disney Traders, one of the two gift shops located right at the entrance of World Showcase from World Discovery at EPCOT, has been converted into a Marvel-centric art retailer right as the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is set to kick off. The shop’s interior was quickly converted,...
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy