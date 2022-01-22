ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

$5,000 from the IRS? As tax season begins, some may get a big pay day.

KING-5
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTax filing season begins Monday, and the Internal Revenue Service has some tips it says taxpayers should remember before submitting their returns if they want to avoid lengthy delays, especially for those anticipating a refund such as the remainder of the child tax credit. The season is starting 17...

www.king5.com

FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Unemployment benefits and tax refunds

In 2020 taxpayers collecting unemployment were lucky enough to not pay taxes on the first $10,200. In 2021, they need to pay taxes to the IRS on their benefits. This move was made under the American Rescue Act when President Joe Biden tried helping Americans suffering financially from the pandemic.
INCOME TAX
CNET

Stimulus money: Check this IRS letter to see if you can get more

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Now that tax season is here, it's time to start collecting your documents and preparing your tax return. One IRS notice to keep and examine for your taxes this year is Letter 6475, Your Third Economic Impact Payment. That IRS letter will show how much stimulus money you received in 2021 and whether or not you're eligible for more.
INCOME TAX
State
Washington State
CBS News

Here's how long it will take to get your tax refund in 2022

Three-quarters of all Americans get an annual tax refund from the IRS, which often is a family's biggest check of the year. But with this tax season now open, taxpayers could see a repeat of last year's snarls in processing, when about 30 million taxpayers had their returns — and refunds — held up by the IRS.
INCOME TAX
#Tax Refund#Tax Filing#Tax Return#Tax Credit
Washington Post

Three days after the 2022 tax season started, an overwhelmed IRS suspends some taxpayer notices

IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig and Treasury Department officials warned that the 2022 tax season would bring “enormous challenges.” That prophecy is already coming true. The tax season opened Monday. Just three days later, the IRS announced it was suspending the mailing of certain automated notices because of a backlog in processing returns. The move would avert additional correspondence with taxpayers that would only add to the paper logjam and possibly prevent even more stress for filers.
INCOME TAX
AL.com

Are you eligible for $1,400 stimulus payment in 2022?

The Internal Revenue Service announced Wednesday it has delivered all the payments from the third round of stimulus checks. There are still some people, however, who will be able to claim the money – including some that will receive the full $1,400 - in 2022. Parents of a child...
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Some surprised to find they owe taxes for 2021

As people prepare their taxes to send to the IRS, some who were expecting refunds have discovered they actually owe federal taxes this year. The IRS began accepting tax returns on Monday, Jan. 24. People are growing frustrated to discover this and want to know why, but according to Marca,...
INCOME TAX
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
IRS
AOL Corp

Taxes 2022: Many Americans could miss this key tax credit this year

For the first time this year, millions of Americans may qualify for a particularly generous tax break — the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) — thanks to an expansion of its eligibility requirements. "There are important changes to EITC that will help this credit reach more hard-working families...
INCOME TAX
CNET

When will my tax refund arrive? How to track your money with IRS tools

Now that the IRS is accepting tax returns for the 2022 tax season, tax refunds are soon to follow. That means you'll need to know how to start tracking your money. But since the IRS is still facing challenges related to the pandemic, it's important to carefully review all the details on your tax return before submitting it to the agency. (Here's how to avoid refund delays.)
INCOME TAX
CBS Pittsburgh

'Letter 6419:' What It Means For Parents This Tax Season With The Child Tax Credit

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Once again, we find ourselves in tax season. This year, however, millions of U.S. households with children are receiving IRS Letter 6419 and experts tell us it’s an important one. From July through December, the IRS says more than 36 million households received monthly advances on 2021 tax credits from children under age 17. Those payments were part of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan signed by President Joe Biden last March. “In recognizing that this may have been a little bit confusing, the IRS rolled out a new website, the child-tax-credit-dot-gov website, where you can go to research how much you should have received, how much you did receive, and reconcile that letter with what you actually got,” said Caroline Bruckner of the American University, Kogod Tax Policy Center. The number on the letter should represent half of the amount to which a household was entitled. The other half can be claimed on a 2021 return and there were no payments on January 2022.
PITTSBURGH, PA
BGR.com

Millions of people can file for more stimulus money starting right now

Thanks to last spring’s $1.9 trillion so-called “American Rescue Plan” legislation, 2021 was very much the year of the stimulus check. Millions of Americans last year, for example, got more than half a dozen stimulus checks — from the federal government alone, to say nothing of similar payments available from the state level. The former included six monthly child tax credit checks, which deposited hundreds of dollars into Americans’ bank accounts between July and December.
INCOME TAX

