ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Yemen rebel attack on UAE throws challenge to the region

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sharp escalation in the conflict in Yemen this week has raised questions about the direction the war is taking and what it means for the wider region. Saudi air strikes against rebel Houthi targets in Yemen have been deadly - aid agencies say one attack alone killed dozens of people...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Yemen rebels fire missiles at UAE, Saudi Arabia as tensions soar

Yemeni rebels fired missiles at the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia Monday, with the US mobilising to help intercept them and a Saudi-led coalition hitting back by blowing up the insurgents' launchpad. The latest intra-regional exchanges of fire propelled into a second week a sharp escalation of hostilities stemming from Yemen's civil war, where Saudi Arabia, the UAE and others support the government against the Iran-backed Huthi rebels. Witnesses saw bright flashes arcing over the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi in the early hours as two ballistic missiles were intercepted, scattering debris. US Central Command said later on Monday that its forces at Al-Dhafra airbase near Abu Dhabi "engaged two inbound missile threats with multiple Patriot interceptors coincident to efforts by the armed forces of the UAE."
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Yemen rebels lose key battleground area after missile attack on UAE

Yemen's Huthi rebels were expelled from a key battleground district by UAE-trained Giants Brigade fighters, the militia said Tuesday, a day after the insurgents' latest missile attack on Abu Dhabi. On Monday, the rebels renewed their attack on Abu Dhabi when two ballistic missiles were intercepted over the city, scattering debris. 
MIDDLE EAST
TheAtlantaVoice

US, UAE intercept Houthi ballistic missiles over Abu Dhabi

By Becky Anderson, Sarah El Sirgany, Helen Regan, Mostafa Salem and Barbara Starr, CNN The US military joined with the United Arab Emirates on Monday to counter a missile attack by Yemen’s Houthis on an air base near its capital Abu Dhabi, where approximately 2,000 American service members and personnel are stationed, US officials said. […] The post US, UAE intercept Houthi ballistic missiles over Abu Dhabi appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
MILITARY
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why Yemen's war has spilled into the Emirates

Twice in the past week, Yemen’s rebels have launched attacks with missiles and drones on the United Arab Emirates a major escalation for one of the world’s most protracted conflicts. The attacks underscore how the war that has ground on for over seven years in the corner of the Arabian Peninsula can flare into a regional danger. One of this week’s attacks targeted an Emirati military base hosting U.S. and British forces.Already, the conflict has killed tens of thousands of civilians and fighters in Yemen and created a yearslong humanitarian disaster in the Arab world’s poorest country.The war...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel#Iran#Uae#Saudis#The Amaleqa Brigades#Yemeni
The Independent

Houthis target Abu Dhabi with further ballistic missile attacks

The United Arab Emirates said that it had averted an attack from Yemen’s Houthi fighters and intercepted two Houthi ballistic missiles targeting the country, state media reported on Monday.State-run WAM news agency said air defence forces had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles targeting the UAE, fired by the “Houthi terrorist militia”.The defence ministry said that there were no casualties.The government has “full readiness to deal with any threats,” and will “take all necessary measures to protect the UAE from any attacks,” said the report quoting the ministry.The missile fire interrupted services at Abu Dhabi International Airport for an hour...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
United Arab Emirates
Country
China
Country
Saudi Arabia
TheInterMountain.com

UAE envoy: Yemen's Houthis used missiles in Abu Dhabi attack

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels used cruise and ballistic missiles, in addition to drones, in an attack on Abu Dhabi this week that killed three people and set off fires at a fuel depot and an international airport, the Emirati ambassador to the United States said Wednesday.
MIDDLE EAST
Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Drone attack in Abu Dhabi claimed by Yemen's rebels kills 3

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A drone attack claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeting a key oil facility in Abu Dhabi killed three people on Monday and sparked a fire at Abu Dhabi's international airport. Emirati police identified the dead as two Indian nationals and one Pakistani. Six...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

14 dead as coalition bombs Yemen after UAE attack

The Saudi-led coalition killed 14 people in air strikes on Yemen's rebel-held capital, a medical source said Tuesday, after an attack by Huthi insurgents on the United Arab Emirates sent regional tensions soaring. Sanaa residents were combing the rubble for survivors of the strikes that levelled two houses, hours after the Huthis had killed three people Monday in a drone and missile attack on the UAE capital Abu Dhabi. Huthi Brigadier General Abdullah Qassem Al-Junaid, director of the rebels' air force academy, was killed along with family members, the rebels' Saba news agency said. Coalition forces launched further strikes on Sanaa on Tuesday.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Yemen rebels seize UAE-flagged ship as war escalates anew

Yemen's seven-year war lurched into its latest crisis Monday with Huthi rebels saying they have seized an Emirati-flagged military ship which the Saudi-led coalition insisted was carrying medical supplies. The Iran-backed Huthis released images of what they said were military jeeps and weapons on board the vessel, named Rwabee, which was captured in the Red Sea off the Yemen coast. The coalition branded the hijacking an act of piracy and threatened to seize the ship back by force. The Rwabee was returning from a mission to set up a field hospital on Yemen's Socotra island, it said. "The militia must promptly release the ship, or the coalition forces will undertake all necessary measures and procedures to handle this violation, including the use of force if necessary," coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Lebanon's former PM Saad Hariri bows out of political life

Lebanon’s former Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced Monday he was suspending his work in politics and will not run in parliamentary elections scheduled in May. The decision marks the first time in three decades that the powerful Sunni family is out of politics and comes as Lebanon is in the throes of a financial meltdown.Hariri’s decision came after Saudi Arabia, once his main backer and the country where the Hariri family made much of its fortune, has distanced itself from the 51-year-old politician.Hariri, a three-time prime minister and current member of parliament, inherited the political leadership from his late...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Syria Kurdish forces close in on IS-controlled prison wing

U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters began closing in Monday on the last wing of a prison in northeastern Syria that has been controlled by militants for days, the force and a war monitor said. The raid aims to end one of the most brazen attacks by the Islamic State group in years. Farhad Shami, a spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, said forces are deploying with the prison facility and taking over buildings near the northern wing of the prison, where dozens of IS militants have been holed up since Thursday. Dozens have been killed in clashes since. Shami...
MILITARY
AFP

Deadly fighting between IS, Kurdish forces in Syria

Fighting raged for a third day Saturday between the Islamic State group and Kurdish forces in Syria after IS attacked a prison housing jihadists, with the violence killing nearly 90 people, a monitor said. The assault on Ghwayran prison in the northeastern city of Hasakeh is one of IS's most significant since its "caliphate" was declared defeated in Syria nearly three years ago. "At least 28 members of the Kurdish security forces, five civilians and 56 members of IS have been killed" in the violence, said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. IS launched the attack late Thursday against the prison, which houses at least 3,500 suspected members of the jihadist group, including some of its leaders, the Observatory said.
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy