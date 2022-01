Lakeview wrestling endured a surprising upset but had more than enough firepower top to bottom in its lineup to collect a pair of crucial dual wins on Thursday night. The Vikings defeated Boone Central 53-21 and host Scotus Central Catholic 72-9 while improving to 16-0 in dual competition. Those victories raised Lakeview to No. 2 in the wildcard standings and will give the program its second-ever invitation to state duals next weekend.

