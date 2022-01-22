Letter: Before the clock struck 12, 52 senators lied

Jan. 22 was the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the controversial Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion throughout all 50 of the United States. This effectively overturned most pro-life laws that had protected the unborn for decades. Sadly, since that 1973 decision, 63.5 million unborn children have succumbed to this industry.
I sent this letter to Sen. Sinema today. “We can achieve these shared goals while protecting the constitutional rights of individuals and the rights of states to manage elections. I will continue to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to strengthen our democracy and increase trust in government.”
I wonder about the similarities between the late GOP Sen. Joseph McCarthy of Wisconsin and the current GOP House minority leader, Sen. Kevin McCarthy of California. The early 1950s was a period of heightened political repression and persecution, “The Red Scare.” Joseph McCarthy used that climate to spread fear of alleged communists in the U.S. Army, the U.S. State Department, and the U. . . .
(Re: Jeff Hindman’s guest opinion of Jan. 8) It’s very sad to see a politician spill such hate for people who may disagree with his views. Today both sides are equally to blame for the divide that has fallen upon us. Our country never questioned an election until Mr. Gore put us through the “hanging chad.” Since then both sides have a team of lawyers ready to pounce. The Democratic Party never wanted to recognize Mr. Trump’s election. Starting with his first day in office, the wolves were out to get him. We went through four years of the Russian hoax which was totally funded by Mrs. Clinton. Leading to two impeachment based on lies.
You have received many congratulatory communications since the Whatcom County Council elected you as the replacement for the late State Senator Doug Ericksen. I joined with them in congratulating you. However, after reading your submissions to the County Council and watching your oral statement before the council members, I am compelled to object to an egregious comparison you made within your declarations.
The so-called Freedom Caucus of the U.S. House needs to be called out for what it is: a collection of radical right-wing representatives who are a sham and fraud. Organized in 2015 by Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows, and Ron DeSantis, three of its stated goals are: protecting the rule of law; ensuring accountability in government and society; and protecting the safety of citizens. The about 40 current members include liars such as Marjorie Taylor Greene, Scott Perry, Matt Gaetz and Jordan.
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Former Sen. Harry Reid will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol as colleagues and friends pay tribute to a hardscrabble Democrat who rose from poverty in a dusty Nevada mining town to the most powerful position in the U.S. Senate. Reid will be...
The House select committee investigating the Jan 6 attack on Congress is seeking an interview with former Attorney General William Barr following the shocking revelation first reported by Politico that Donald Trump’s allies drafted an executive order directing the seizure of voting machines.Rep Bennie Thompson, the committee’s chairman, made the announcement on Sunday during an interview with ABC News. He added that lawmakers on the panel have spoken with Mr Barr previously in the course of their investigation, but were now interested in learning more about the draft executive order created some time in December of 2020.Appearing on This...
Adam Laxalt isn’t overpromising. The Nevada Republican, his party’s leading candidate for Senate in the Silver State, offered a modest menu of agenda items he plans to pursue should the GOP win a majority of seats in the chamber in the midterm elections. Topping the list? Using control of the floor, and key Senate committees, to conduct aggressive oversight of President Joe Biden and his administration. Laxalt also would encourage the Republican majority he hopes to usher in to look deeper into the Russia investigation that consumed Washington during most of former President Donald Trump’s term.
Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich has predicted that members of the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot on 6 January last year could be jailed if the GOP takes control of Congress after the midterms. “You’re going to have a Republican majority in the House and a Republican majority in the Senate,” Mr Gingrich told Fox News on Sunday. “All these people who have been so tough and so mean and so nasty are going to be delivered subpoenas for every document, every conversation, every tweet, every email because I think it’s clear that these are people...
Cheryl Hines is weighing in after her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., invoked the Holocaust and Nazi Germany in a recent speech about vaccine mandates.
During a Washington, D.C., anti-vax rally on Sunday, Kennedy suggested that the situation is worse today for those in the U.S. who oppose vaccine mandates than it was for Anne Frank, who hid from the Nazis with her family in a secret compartment within an Amsterdam home for two years before dying in a concentration camp in 1945.
“Even in Hitler Germany, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland, you could hide in an attic like Anne...
The two sitting Republicans on the 6 January select committee have hit back at former speaker Newt Gingrich for suggesting they could be prosecuted if and when the GOP retakes Congress.Mr Gingrich made his remarks to Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo on Sunday morning, telling the famously pro-Trump host that under a Republican congressional regime, those who have pursued accountability for last year’s Capitol attack should expect rough treatment from the party’s leaders.“All these people who have been so tough and so mean and so nasty,” he said, “are going to be delivered subpoenas for every document, every conversation, every...
