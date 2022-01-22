Letter: Before the clock struck 12, 52 senators lied

(Re: Jeff Hindman’s guest opinion of Jan. 8) It’s very sad to see a politician spill such hate for people who may disagree with his views. Today both sides are equally to blame for the divide that has fallen upon us. Our country never questioned an election until Mr. Gore put us through the “hanging chad.” Since then both sides have a team of lawyers ready to pounce. The Democratic Party never wanted to recognize Mr. Trump’s election. Starting with his first day in office, the wolves were out to get him. We went through four years of the Russian hoax which was totally funded by Mrs. Clinton. Leading to two impeachment based on lies.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO