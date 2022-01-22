ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Missing 83-year-old Suffolk man with medical condition found safe

By Sarah Fearing
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GyNft_0dsXxWvK00

UPDATE: The Senior Alert has been canceled. Virginia State Police say Norman Fletcher has been found safe.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police are searching for an 83-year-old man who never arrived at his destination after leaving home Friday morning.

Police said Norman Fletcher, 83, left his home in Suffolk around 11 a.m. Friday and was believed to be going to the 500 block of E. Washington Street in Suffolk.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

However, the man never arrived at his destination. He doesn’t have a cell phone and there hasn’t been any contact with him since he went missing.

Fletcher is driving a silver 2008 Lexus EX350 with Virginia license plate number JMM-8980. The car was last seen around 5:50 p.m. on Mercury Boulevard in Hampton.

Fletcher has a medical condition and needs medication.

The Virginia State Police have also issued a senior alert for Fletcher.

Anyone who is able to locate Fletcher should check on his medical wellbeing. If Fletcher is seen, call Suffolk Police Department’s Emergency Communications Center, at 757-923-2350, option 8.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
City
Suffolk, VA
Suffolk, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Hampton, VA
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Condition#Lexus#The Virginia State Police#Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
WAVY News 10

Williamsburg woman charged in fatal Walgreens stabbing deemed incompetent to stand trial

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A woman who was charged with fatally stabbing a 71-year-old woman outside of a Walgreens in Williamsburg has been deemed incompetent to stand trial by the Williamsburg-James City County District Court. 35-year-old LaTeisha Meekins, who faces second-degree murder, appeared before a judge on Thursday to determine if she was competent to stand […]
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy