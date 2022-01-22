Missing 83-year-old Suffolk man with medical condition found safe

UPDATE: The Senior Alert has been canceled. Virginia State Police say Norman Fletcher has been found safe.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police are searching for an 83-year-old man who never arrived at his destination after leaving home Friday morning.

Police said Norman Fletcher, 83, left his home in Suffolk around 11 a.m. Friday and was believed to be going to the 500 block of E. Washington Street in Suffolk.

However, the man never arrived at his destination. He doesn’t have a cell phone and there hasn’t been any contact with him since he went missing.

Fletcher is driving a silver 2008 Lexus EX350 with Virginia license plate number JMM-8980. The car was last seen around 5:50 p.m. on Mercury Boulevard in Hampton.

Fletcher has a medical condition and needs medication.

The Virginia State Police have also issued a senior alert for Fletcher.

Anyone who is able to locate Fletcher should check on his medical wellbeing. If Fletcher is seen, call Suffolk Police Department’s Emergency Communications Center, at 757-923-2350, option 8.

