On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Microsoft announced that it had ceased production on all Xbox One X and digital Xbox One S consoles a few months prior to the launch of the Xbox Series X in 2020. However, the latest comments from Microsoft indicate that the publisher also stopped manufacturing the disc version of the Xbox One S only a few months later focusing entirely on Xbox Series console production to ease supply issues amid worldwide parts shortages for electronics. A Starfield-themed watch has seemingly leaked online, and some fans think it might be set to arrive as part of the game's Collector's Edition at launch - or could even appear in the game itself.To celebrate its 35th anniversary, Capcom announced a Street Fighter crossover spirit event within Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO