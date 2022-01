That accounted for more than a quarter of the nation’s 199,000 job growth for the month. New data released Friday shows the state has now regained nearly 72% of the 2.7 million jobs it lost in the early months of the pandemic when Gov. Gavin Newsom imposed the nation’s first statewide stay-at-home order in the spring of 2020 to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO