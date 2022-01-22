ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

TriMet bus driver hit by stray bullet in May returns to work

KGW
 3 days ago

Kait 8

School bus driver charged in NYC teen’s hit-and-run death

NEW YORK (WCBS) - A school bus driver in New York City faces charges after a 15-year-old girl was fatally struck while crossing the street. Police responding to a call found a 15-year-old girl lying in the road about 8 a.m. Monday in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

N.J. Student Dies After Being Hit by a Stray Bullet While Carrying Groceries Into Grandma's Home

A New Jersey teenager has died after being struck by a stray bullet on Wednesday evening while reportedly carrying groceries into his grandmother's home. Robert Cuadra, 18, was found lying on a sidewalk in front of 130 Godwin Ave. in Paterson suffering from an apparent gunshot wound around 6:30 p.m. local time, according to a joint statement from Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora.
PATERSON, NJ
KGW

Driver crashes into house in Keizer, killing woman inside

KEIZER, Ore. — A woman was killed in Keizer Saturday morning after an alleged impaired driver crashed into a house while she was inside. The Keizer Police Department responded at about 7:40 a.m to a vehicle crash in the 5600 block of Trail Ave NE. Officers learned that Andrew...
KEIZER, OR
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Child, 5, grazed by stray bullet while sitting in backseat of car

A 5-year-old was grazed by a bullet after being caught in the crossfire of a shootout between two drivers Wednesday evening in southwest Atlanta. The shooting took place just before 6 p.m. in the 1800 block of Campbellton Road. In a news release, police said the child was in the backseat of a car when the drivers of two separate vehicles began shooting at each other.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman killed in by stray bullet

Police hope the public can track down the people involved. A bullet fired from an apartment parking lot struck her while she was in her home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
uticaphoenix.net

NYPD: Baby girl shot in face by stray bullet

An 11-month-old girl was in critical condition after being shot by a stray bullet in her left cheek while in a parked car in the Bronx. Police said an unidentified man apparently opened fire while chasing another man in the street Wednesday. (Jan. 20) AP.
BRONX, NY
KGW

Fire damages 'landmark' Gresham building; arson suspect arrested

GRESHAM, Ore. — A fire damaged what a Gresham Fire spokesperson called an 'iconic business' and 'landmark building' early Monday morning. Gresham police later described the incident as an arson fire and confirmed that a suspect had been arrested. Gresham Fire crews responded to a fire around 2 a.m....
GRESHAM, OR
The Independent

Highams Park: 19 injured including children as bus crashes into shop in east London

Three children and two adults have been taken to hospital after a bus crashed into a shop in Highams Park, near Chingford, north-east London.Witnesses said “scared and crying” schoolchildren were among the passengers injured after the double-decker collided with a repairs shop in on Tuesday morning.At least 19 people were injured and treated at the scene by the London Ambulance Service (LAS), including a trauma team from the capital’s Air Ambulance.Of these, five people were taken to hospital.Katriye Osman, who dialled 999 after hearing what sounded like a “really loud explosion”, described the incident as “traumatising”.Ms Osman, who witnessed...
ACCIDENTS
WOWK

Stray bullet kills English astrophysicist visiting Atlanta

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (AP) — A stray bullet struck and killed an English astrophysicist while he was inside an Atlanta-area apartment, authorities say. Matthew Willson, 31, of Chertsey, Surrey, England, was visiting his girlfriend in the United States when he was hit by a bullet that pierced the wall of the apartment. The shooting happened early Sunday morning, only three days into his visit.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
The Independent

Three children and two adults in hospital after north-east London bus crash

Three children and two adults have been taken to hospital after a bus crash in north-east London Witnesses said “scared and crying” schoolchildren were among the passengers injured after the double-decker collided with a repairs shop in Highams Park on Tuesday morning.At least 19 people were injured and treated at the scene by the London Ambulance Service (LAS), including a trauma team from the capital’s Air Ambulance.Of these, five people were taken to hospital.Katriye Osman, who dialled 999 after hearing what sounded like a “really loud explosion”, described the incident as “traumatising”.Ms Osman, who witnessed the aftermath from outside her...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Woman stabbed to death and her attacker hit by car and killed

A woman has been stabbed to death in the street by a man who was then run over and killed.Witnesses tried to distract the attacker in Maida Vale west London on Monday in desperate attempts to save the victim.She and the man stumbled into the road during the struggle and he was hit by a car.Mulugeta Asseratte told the PA news agency: “It is a very terrible incident.“I was coming up from the bakery to Chippenham Road and suddenly heard shouts of ‘stop it, stop it’ and it was a girl being attacked by a gentleman.“I tried to look...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KGW

3 people arrested following deadly hit-and-run crash in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person died following a hit-and-run crash late Thursday evening in Southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB). On Jan. 20 around 11:31 p.m., officers responded to a report of a serious crash with injuries on Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard and Southeast Holgate Boulevard. Police found two vehicles involved in the crash. They said one person inside one of the vehicles was dead. Another person in the same vehicle was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. Police said no one was inside the second vehicle and witnesses reported multiple people running from the area before officers were called.
PORTLAND, OR
The Free Press - TFP

Florida School Bus Driver, Rambow, Arrested After Damaging Bus Video System, “Did Not Want To Get In Trouble At Work”

A Florida man has been arrested for damaging hard drives on a school bus. 47-year-old Vernorris Rambow of Kissimmee, a Polk County Public Schools school bus driver, was arrested on Friday, January 21, 2022, for one count felony criminal mischief (F3) after he repeatedly damaged the video surveillance system hard drive on his bus.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Jake Wells

Video Footage Of Snowplow Damaging Over 30 Vehicles On The Ohio Turnpike

snowplowKrzysztof.A.Kubicki, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Co. Be careful out there on the road in the snow and ice! You never know when things can become very, very dangerous! News Channel 5 has video footage of a snowplow driver throwing ice and snow into the oncoming traffic causing both damage to other vehicles.
The Independent

Two car passengers dead after Belfast crash

Two men have died in a road crash in Belfast The two-vehicle collision happened on the Ravenhill Road shortly after 9pm on Saturday.Five people were taken to hospital after the crash, which involved a Ford Focus and a Skoda Octavia.The incident saw the Ravenhill Road closed overnight. It reopened on Sunday morning.It’s never easy to lose a loved one and I can only imagine how painful it must be in such sudden and difficult circumstances.Matthew O'ToolePSNI Chief Inspector Wendy Pollock said: “At around 9.10pm, it was reported that two cars, a black Ford Focus and a blue Skoda Octavia were...
ACCIDENTS

