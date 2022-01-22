TriMet bus driver hit by stray bullet in May returns to work

Three children and two adults have been taken to hospital after a bus crashed into a shop in Highams Park, near Chingford, north-east London.Witnesses said “scared and crying” schoolchildren were among the passengers injured after the double-decker collided with a repairs shop in on Tuesday morning.At least 19 people were injured and treated at the scene by the London Ambulance Service (LAS), including a trauma team from the capital’s Air Ambulance.Of these, five people were taken to hospital.Katriye Osman, who dialled 999 after hearing what sounded like a “really loud explosion”, described the incident as “traumatising”.Ms Osman, who witnessed...
