While many things seem like they might be and should be common sense, there are still laws to protect not just humans in Massachusetts, but their pets as well. We all know that wintertime in Berkshire County brings not just snow but freezing cold temperatures which can be harmful to us and of course our fur babies. While it might seem like a no-brainer to keep your dog inside when temperatures are dangerous, there are still regulations in place to protect your pups well being.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO