$5,000 from the IRS? As tax season begins, some may get a big pay day.

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Once again, we find ourselves in tax season. This year, however, millions of U.S. households with children are receiving IRS Letter 6419 and experts tell us it’s an important one. From July through December, the IRS says more than 36 million households received monthly advances on 2021 tax credits from children under age 17. Those payments were part of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan signed by President Joe Biden last March. “In recognizing that this may have been a little bit confusing, the IRS rolled out a new website, the child-tax-credit-dot-gov website, where you can go to research how much you should have received, how much you did receive, and reconcile that letter with what you actually got,” said Caroline Bruckner of the American University, Kogod Tax Policy Center. The number on the letter should represent half of the amount to which a household was entitled. The other half can be claimed on a 2021 return and there were no payments on January 2022.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 40 MINUTES AGO