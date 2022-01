On Friday evening, Mayor Eric Adams stood at the corner of East 198th Street and Valentine Avenue in the Bedford Park section of the Bronx, where days ago a baby girl had been shot in the face by stray gunfire. It was the third vigil the mayor had attended in the span of a week, beginning with one in Times Square for a woman who was pushed to her death on the subway tracks.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO