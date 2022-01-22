Google Asks Court to Dismiss Texas Antitrust Case

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Dozens of states led by New York asked a U.S. federal appeals court on Friday to reinstate an antitrust lawsuit filed against Facebook. "Facebook is a monopolist that has exploited its immense market power to crush competition. Through an ongoing course of conduct to 'buy or bury' nascent competitors, Facebook has maintained a monopoly that harms its users and the public at large," wrote lawyers for New York and other states in a filing to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

