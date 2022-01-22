Google Asks Court to Dismiss Texas Antitrust Case

Technology companies like Google and Facebook face tighter regulations on advertising after a European Parliament vote.The vote will stop platforms from using sensitive data to target users with ads, as well as making it easier for users to opt out of tracking. Sensitive data could include sexual orientation, race, and religion.“Historic milestone in the European Parliament: We just voted in favour of restricting the data-invasive practices of #BigTech and want to ban all targeting based on sensitive personal data!”, parliament member Tiemo Wölken tweeted.“With a huge majority, the European Parliament adopted the Digital Services Act. A big win, with support from left...
