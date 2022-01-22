ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Google Asks Court to Dismiss Texas Antitrust Case

By David Laguerre
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle asked a federal court on Friday to dismiss an antitrust lawsuit led by the State of Texas, the first time it has sought to have one of the government competition cases against it thrown out in the United States. In a filing, Google said the state had failed...

starvedrock.media

Federal court dismisses Texas’ lawsuit over CMS vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – After the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the federal health-care worker vaccine mandate could be imposed, a federal court this week dismissed a lawsuit filed by Texas challenging the mandate. Previously, the court had issued a temporary injunction blocking the mandate from going into effect in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Post

State attorneys general appeal court’s dismissal of their Facebook antitrust suit

A coalition of 48 attorneys general filed an appeal Friday arguing that a federal judge erred in dismissing their high-profile antitrust case against Facebook. The 99-page brief, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, seeks to overturn Judge James E. Boasberg’s stunning decision in June to dismiss the states’ lawsuit because the states waited too long to challenge the company’s acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp, bought in 2012 and 2014, respectively.
TECHNOLOGY
StreetInsider.com

States ask U.S. court to reinstate Facebook antitrust lawsuit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Dozens of states led by New York asked a U.S. federal appeals court on Friday to reinstate an antitrust lawsuit filed against Facebook. "Facebook is a monopolist that has exploited its immense market power to crush competition. Through an ongoing course of conduct to 'buy or bury' nascent competitors, Facebook has maintained a monopoly that harms its users and the public at large," wrote lawyers for New York and other states in a filing to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.
U.S. POLITICS
Nevada Current

Could courts be forever changed by Covid?

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Clark County Family Judge Stephanie Charter wants to see the people who appear in her court up close and in person. After all, the lives of the children who come before her may depend on it. Charter makes the tough decisions – whether to remove a child from a home, reunite a family with a […] The post Could courts be forever changed by Covid?  appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
The Independent

New EU law will stop people being targeted for ads based on race, religion, and sexuality

Technology companies like Google and Facebook face tighter regulations on advertising after a European Parliament vote.The vote will stop platforms from using sensitive data to target users with ads, as well as making it easier for users to opt out of tracking. Sensitive data could include sexual orientation, race, and religion.“Historic milestone in the European Parliament: We just voted in favour of restricting the data-invasive practices of #BigTech and want to ban all targeting based on sensitive personal data!”, parliament member Tiemo Wölken tweeted.“With a huge majority, the European Parliament adopted the Digital Services Act. A big win, with support from left...
TECHNOLOGY
