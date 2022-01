Restaurants saved 700K animals with plant-based offerings last year

Blimpie is giving consumers a new meat-free sandwich option to enjoy with the debut of its new Plant-Based Meatball Parmigiana. The new Plant-Based Meatball Parmigiana is Blimpie's first-ever plant-based sub and it was created in partnership with Gardein. The sandwich starts with Gardein Plant-Based Meatballs, which are smothered in a rich and authentic marinara sauce. The meatballs are then topped with melted provolone cheese and a sprinkle of parmesan to achieve the delicious taste of a meatball marinara sandwich, but with a vegetarian twist. As Sam Carity, senior national marketing manager for Kahala Brands explains, "Guests have been looking for a plant-based option and we set out to create a sub that could fill their cravings. Our new sub delivers the same mouthwatering taste of our classic Meatball Parmigiana, now as a vegetarian option. We know our guests will agree it has been worth the wait!"

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO