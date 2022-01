The Spurgeon Manor nursing home made it through nearly two years of the COVID-19 pandemic without an outbreak. Then the omicron variant came calling. Extensive vaccinations and regular screenings were no longer enough to keep the extremely contagious strain of the coronavirus from sneaking into the Dallas Center facility. Routine testing of staff members had picked up an infection here and there, which was concerning, but not an emergency. Then, on Jan. 10, routine tests confirmed residents were starting to come down with the virus. By this week, eight of its 44 residents had tested positive.

