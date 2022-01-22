ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson steps in to tackle growing school rebellion as hundreds of headteachers continue to enforce masks in classrooms

By Sarah Harris
 3 days ago

Boris Johnson yesterday attempted to quell a growing school rebellion as hundreds of headmasters continue to enforce classroom mask wearing.

The Prime Minister urged secondary staff to follow new rules that state face coverings are no longer required in lessons.

He believes it is vital that children receive 'face-to-face education and can enjoy a normal experience in the classroom'.

Mr Johnson's spokesman added: 'The Prime Minister also thinks that the schools should follow the latest guidance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y3tMz_0dsXucsV00
The Prime Minister urged secondary staff to follow new rules that state face coverings are no longer required in lessons. Pupils are pictured wearing them on January 4th after the Government announced pupils must wear masks 

'We've been clear that we removed the requirement for face masks to be worn in classrooms and we will remove advice for face masks to be worn in communal areas from January 27.'

His intervention comes as families complain that schools across England are still insisting on masks during lessons as precautions against Covid.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has warned that Department for Education officials will be in touch with schools that refuse to ditch face coverings. He will also personally vet any plans to bring back masks in schools in areas hit by Covid outbreaks.

In a letter to MPs, Mr Zahawi said he had kept his promise not to retain masks 'for a day longer than was necessary'.

However, he has agreed with public health chiefs that in the event of 'extraordinary' local Covid spikes, they will consult with him before recommending the reintroduction of face coverings in schools.

In a statement, Mr Zahawi said banishing masks would ensure 'children can enjoy a normal experience in the classroom'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GRzOA_0dsXucsV00
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has warned that Department for Education officials will be in touch with schools that refuse to ditch face coverings

The DfE does not have a legal mechanism to force secondaries to follow the new advice, as the introduction of masks was not legally binding either. But it expects schools to adhere to the new guidance unless there are 'truly exceptional reasons'.

A DfE source said officials would make clear to schools the 'expectation' that pupils do not wear masks.

The source said: 'It's a friendly chat if needed. We don't want children to wear masks, but we will work sensitively with any schools that are outliers to deliver that message.' Campaign group UsForThem yesterday said it had been contacted by hundreds of parents whose children's schools are choosing to keep masks in class.

'The Department for Education need to mandate that masks are purely voluntary at the choice of the child and cannot be enforced, required or 'strongly encouraged' in school,' said a spokesman.

But the National Education Union yesterday insisted that heads who kept coverings will have used 'professional judgment'. Dr Mary Bousted, joint general secretary, said Whitehall 'micromanagement' was 'utterly unnecessary if not bizarre'.

The Association of School and College Leaders said the new guidance put schools in a 'potentially difficult position'.

The Independent

Boris Johnson refuses to say if chief whip will keep job after claim minister sacked because of ‘Muslimness’

Boris Johnson has refused to say his chief whip Mark Spencer will survive in his job, after No 10 was rocked by the claim that a minister was sacked because of her “Muslimness”.The prime minister ducked the question – as he also declined to answer further questions about the inquiry he has ordered into Nusrat Ghani’s bombshell allegation.Asked about Mr Spencer’s future, Mr Johnson said only: “This is something I take personally extremely seriously....we must wait and see what the investigation produces.”The prime minister also refused to guarantee April’s National Insurance rise will go ahead as planned – amid...
POLITICS
The Independent

Gavin Williamson accused of threatening MP Christian Wakeford over school funding

Former cabinet minister Gavin Williamson has been accused of threatening school funding in the constituency of a recently defected Tory MP, who was considering voting against the government.Christian Wakeford, who joined the Labour Party earlier this week, first made the claim that he was “threatened that I would not get the school for Radcliffe if I do not vote in one particular way” on Thursday.“It’s a town that’s not had a high school for the best part of ten years and how would you feel holding back the regeneration of the town for a vote,” the Bury South MP said.At...
EDUCATION
Sunderland Echo

Sunderland schoolchildren may continue wearing masks after headteachers urged to take 'cautious approach' to ending of 'Plan B' covid restrictions

The North East continues to experience some of the highest covid rates in the country and a number of the Sunderland’s school leaders have spoken of the difficulties in remaining fully operational due to spiralling staff absence rates. While starting to fall, the city's covid case rate still stands...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Sturgeon: End of face masks in schools not being considered ‘at this stage’

Now is not the time to remove guidance for secondary school pupils to wear masks in classrooms after a hike in cases, Nicola Sturgeon has said.Scottish Tory leader, Douglas Ross has repeatedly pushed for the rules to be relaxed, and again urged the First Minister to change the guidance on Tuesday as she updated MSPs on Covid-19.But, Ms Sturgeon said, the under-15s were the only age group where the number of cases rose by 41% in the seven days up to Tuesday.“We are not, at this stage, recommending any immediate change to the Reducing Risks in Schools guidance.I know...
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson willing to speak to police investigating No 10 parties

Boris Johnson has signalled he is willing to speak to police investigating multiple allegations of Downing Street parties breaching coronavirus regulations but believes he has not broken the law.Downing Street acknowledged aspects of Sue Gray’s Cabinet Office inquiry that touch on potentially criminal acts will be paused after the Metropolitan Police announced on Monday that officers had launched an investigation.The Prime Minister thinks it is “entirely right” for Scotland Yard to investigate and insisted that anyone required “will fully cooperate” with officers, No 10 said.Mr Johnson was plunged into deeper jeopardy when Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick announced officers...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson faces crunch week as lockdown parties inquiry prepares to publish

Boris Johnson is facing a make-or-break week for his premiership with his future in No 10 hanging in the balance.The Prime Minister is braced for the delivery of the Sue Gray report into Downing Street drinking parties during lockdown which could determine his fate.Many Tory MPs have said they will wait to see the findings before deciding whether to push for a vote of confidence which could see him forced out.At the same time he is battling new allegations of Islamophobia after one MP claimed she was told she had been sacked as a junior minister because of concerns about...
POLITICS
The Independent

Next Tory leader odds: The favourites to replace Boris Johnson

Bookmakers have shortened the odds on Boris Johnson being replaced as prime minister following outrage over his attendance at a “bring your own booze” event at the height of lockdown, especially now that news of more rule-breaking Downing Street parties have subsequently emerged.Several Tory MPs have broken rank to say the No 10 garden gathering on 20 May 2020 may be resigning matter – warning that Mr Johnson’s position could soon be “untenable” — his position made ever-more perilous by the steady stream of damaging allegations continuing to come forward in the press.Senior civil servant Sue Gray is currently...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Boris Johnson kept Cabinet in the dark as party investigation was announced

Boris Johnson kept Cabinet ministers in the dark over the police investigation having been launched into allegations of rule-breaking parties in Downing Street and Whitehall.The Prime Minister was aware that the Metropolitan Police officers had begun their work but decided against telling his top team when they met on Tuesday.Their phones surrendered before entering the Cabinet Room, ministers were unaware of the dramatic development outside when Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick had announced the investigation was underway.Downing Street said Mr Johnson judged it was best not to tell them about the “sensitive” matter because he did not want to “pre-empt a...
POLITICS
