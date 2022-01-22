King Soopers Reaches Tentative Agreement With Union To End Strike

DENVER (CBS4)– King Soopers and UFCW Local 7, the union representing workers who are on strike, returned to the bargaining table on Tuesday morning. The union issued a statement that after four days of negotiations, little to no progress has been made. The King Soopers strike began on Jan. 12. King Soopers grocery store workers wave at a passing car as they go on strike across the Denver metro area on January 12, 2022 in Denver. (credit: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) The workers remain on the picket lines at nearly 80 stories throughout the Denver metro area. The union said Kroger, the parent company for King Soopers, is failing to pay a livable wage. (credit: CBS) RELATED: Denver Mayor Calls On Community To Support King Soopers Employees Those on the picket line say in addition to more money, they want to feel safe at work.

