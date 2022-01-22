ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Soopers Reaches Tentative Agreement With Union To End Strike

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth King Soopers and UFCW Local 7, the union representing King Soopers workers,...

CBS Denver

King Soopers, Union Representing Striking Workers Return To Bargaining Table As Strike Nears 1 Week

DENVER (CBS4)– King Soopers and UFCW Local 7, the union representing workers who are on strike, returned to the bargaining table on Tuesday morning. The union issued a statement that after four days of negotiations, little to no progress has been made. The King Soopers strike began on Jan. 12. King Soopers grocery store workers wave at a passing car as they go on strike across the Denver metro area on January 12, 2022 in Denver. (credit: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) The workers remain on the picket lines at nearly 80 stories throughout the Denver metro area. The union said Kroger, the parent company for King Soopers, is failing to pay a livable wage. (credit: CBS) RELATED: Denver Mayor Calls On Community To Support King Soopers Employees Those on the picket line say in addition to more money, they want to feel safe at work.
KARE 11

Airport plow drivers reach tentative contract agreement

Workers who clear snow from runways, streets and sidewalks at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport have reached agreement with the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) on a tentative contract. Teamsters 320 union representatives will present the contract to its members for a vote next week. It affects about 85 employees including those...
MSP Airport Snowplow Drivers Union, Metropolitan Airports Commission Reach Tentative Agreement

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The union representing snowplow drivers at metro-area airports, including the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, has reached a tentative agreement with the Metropolitan Airports Commission. If the agreement is approved by union members, it would avert a strike. Teamsters Local 320 on Wednesday filed an intent to...
King Soopers Workers in Colorado Strike, Union Rejects Sweetened Offer

King Soopers employees in Colorado who are members of the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 7 union walked off the job the morning of Jan. 12, fulfilling their pledge to strike if negotiation terms were not met. The stores will remain open through the planned three-week work stoppage, company officials said.
OutThere Colorado

[BREAKING] Kings Soopers strike ends with tentative deal

Striking King Soopers and City Market workers can return to work as soon as today after Kroger Co. and Commercial Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 officials announced a tentative agreement early Friday. The development ends the-almost 10-day strike that started Jan. 12 after the two sides failed to reach...
