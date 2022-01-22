ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Pet safety in dangerously cold weather

By Katie Park
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G5pTn_0dsXtztl00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — If you have a dog who struggles outside in the cold in these freezing temperatures, this advice is for you. We spoke with the experts on how to keep your pooch as warm as possible.

“It’s about like us. You don’t want to spend a lot of time out in the cold yourself. If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for dogs, said Ryan Whittington, a dog owner.

Dog owners, Ryan Whittington and James Davison work with dogs all the time at Club K9, and they told us different breeds can get colder faster than others, but you can help them all out by bundling them up.

“I’ve got windbreaker jackets for my Pitbulls that way when they’re out for longer periods of time trying to keep up with the huskies they can actually stay warm,” said Davison.

Veterinarians say you should keep your dog warm to ensure safety in freezing temperatures, and a good way to do that is by putting a sweater or jacket on them, even little booties for their feet, and most importantly make sure they’re not outside for too long.

When SEVERE WEATHER strikes, seconds matter. Download the StormTracker 13 App

Dr. Eric Lee, a veterinarian we spoke with says some warning signs to look out for if your dog becomes extremely cold include,

“Shivering, depressed, trying to curl up and find a way to get warm,” said Lee.

“Raising a paw, favoring a paw, that could be an indicator of possible split pad, cracked pad from being too cold, frostbite,” said Davison.

In some extreme cases, hypothermia can even set in.

“It would take some time for most dogs with some fur coat, but a small dog, within an hour or two, they could easily be in trouble,” said Lee.

Although, Lee says you can leave your dog in the car for a short period of time in cold weather because it is better insolated.

“If an animal can’t conserve its body heat, get out of the wind, get out of the elements, and preserve some of that body temperature. It certainly can be fatal,” said Lee.

Hopefully, with this advice, you’ll be able to help keep your dog warm and get them going on that walk, even in the cold.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

It’s snow, but not much sticks locally Monday night

(WOWK) — Snow with some rain mixed in at times is set to move across the WOWK area Monday evening and Monday night but don’t plan on much in the way of sledding or even delays for Tuesday (Jan 25, 2022). See the slideshow below for projected motion and timing of the expected precipitation. The […]
POMEROY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, WV
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Pets & Animals
WOWK 13 News

Owner seeks return of missing tortoises in Westerville

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) – A central Ohio woman said she is in desperate need of the community’s help to find her two giant land tortoises who have gone missing. Julie Gregory believes they accidentally got out of their safe enclosure at her home in the Sunbury Lake neighborhood off Sunbury Road near Easton Town Center, […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Danville woman concerned for her health after coming face-to-face with monkey following crash

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — All of the escaped monkeys from Friday night’s crash are now accounted for, but public health concerns remain. Michele Fallon of Danville says she’s concerned for her health after coming into close contact with one of the monkeys on the side of the interstate.  Fallon says she never could have imagined that […]
DANVILLE, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Davison
WOWK 13 News

‘Emergency situation’: SWAT on scene in Huntington

UPDATE (11:49 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25): Our crew on the scene tells us that this is now a SWAT situation with an armored vehicle and K-9 officers at the location on Huntington’s west end. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Huntington police are asking people to avoid the 1400 block of West 5th Avenue in Huntington. This is […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Dog#Fur#Club K9
WOWK 13 News

Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: Under 10,000 new cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state. This is the first time since Dec. 19-20, 2021 the state has reported under 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 for two consecutive days. Numbers as of Monday, Jan. 24 follow: Total Change New […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Pets
WOWK 13 News

4 fire departments battle house fire in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Fire crews from four fire departments are battling a house fire in Kanawha County. The fire is reported on the 1000 block of Pine Street in the St. Albans area – not far from the Green Valley Church of God. Fire crews from Jefferson Fire, West Side Fire, Institute Fire, […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman identified in Downtown Charleston car crash on Sunday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department has released the name of the woman who crashed into another car on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Downtown Charleston. They say that Ajah Andrea Brown-Young was the woman who crashed into another car at the Jimmy John’s on Capitol Street in Downtown Charleston with two unrestrained […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County surpasses 40,000 total COVID-19 cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says that Kanawha County has surpassed 40,000 total COVID-19 cases. Dr. Sherri Young, Health Officer and Executive Director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department released a statement about the total cases. Today, we reached the unfortunate milestone of over 40,000 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Kanawha County. […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy