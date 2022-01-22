ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your family photos could help Marshall Fire victims replace their lost memories

By Ashley Michels
 3 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A unique project is underway to help families who lost their homes in the Marshall Fire crowdsource new photo albums.

The project is called “Replacing Photo Memories After the Marshall Fire” and is being facilitated through the Louisville Historical Museum.

“Families who lost their photo memories in the Marshall Fire can go on and download photos that relate to them or might bring them comfort,” museum outreach coordinator Kaylyn Flowers said.

The photos will be available for free on Louisville Historical Museum’s Flickr account.

According to Flowers, the idea came from a member of the community who had photos she believed others may want.

“By knowing those families and having children who were in those families’ children’s classes in school, she had a ton of photos,” Flowers said. “And so what she did is she went through a ton of yearbooks and her own personal family photos and wanted to share those with the families who had lost their photos.”

The museum is now asking others with ties to the Louisville, Superior or unincorporated Boulder County communities affected by the fires to look through their old photographs for anything that may help families replace lost memories.

“We are just asking them to go through their photos, their yearbooks from their kids’ school years or photos of their neighborhood events, block parties, performances, we’ve even got some volleyball games on here, some proms,” Flowers said.

So far, the project has collected about 50 photos. Museum staff is hoping for a lot more. Each will be catalogued and categorized.

“If you’re looking for a specific home or a specific neighborhood you’ll be able to find it by geographic region,” Flowers said.

She said even if the photo is not significant to you, it may be significant to someone else.

“We all have photos of things that may not be our direct yard or something like that but that might be meaningful to someone else if they don’t have access to it anymore,” Flowers said. “And we’re not going to be able to replace everything but we can try.”

The project is expected to be a long-term part of the museum’s collection. They are only collecting photos taken before the fire.

Nearly 400 instruments collected for Marshall Fire victims

Travis Albright with The Future Arts Foundation knew that something need to be done when hundreds of families lost all their home and personal belongings including some valuable musical instruments. Travis Albright sent a message out to the community about donating new and used instruments to those who lost everything and the response has been […]
BOULDER, CO
FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

