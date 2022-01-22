ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Snowy I-70 near Genesee slows traffic

KDVR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravelers headed into the mountains were taking...

kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 70
KSNT

I-70 closed near Goodland, western travel discouraged

KANSAS (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed I-70 at Goodland due to winter weather conditions coming out of Colorado. KDOT is encouraging motorists traveling west to use alternate routes or delay travel if possible. Motorists can use kandrive.org to stay updated on conditions.
GOODLAND, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy