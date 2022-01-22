Snowy I-70 near Genesee slows traffic

JEFFERSON COUNTY — UPDATE: I-10 East reopened shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday near FM 365 following a collision at about 9:45 a.m. involving two 18 wheelers. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says the collision backed up traffic for miles on Interstate 10 East near Highway 365. Traffic was backed up all the way into Chambers County.

