Economy

King Soopers strike ends: What customers are saying

KDVR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCustomers on both sides of the King Soopers...

kdvr.com

Comments

#King Soopers
CBS Denver

Union Declines ‘Best, Final’ Offer From King Soopers; Strike Is Imminent

DENVER (CBS4) – Only hours are left until thousands of unionized King Soopers employees walk off the job as part of a bargaining battle with parent company Kroger. On Tuesday, the company said it made a “best and final” offer hoping to prevent the looming strike. “All the money is on the table right now,” said Jessica Trowbridge, corporate affairs manager for King Soopers and City Market. (credit: Chet Strange/Bloomberg via Getty Images) According to a release from King Soopers, that offer included an investment of $170 million over the next three years going towards wage increases and bonuses. The company also said it...
DENVER, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Union announces official end to King Soopers strike after contract vote

AURORA | A union representing workers at Denver and Aurora King Soopers stores announced Monday night that local members had voted to ratify a new contract with the grocery chain, marking the end of their recent strike. “This would not have been possible without the support of our allies throughout...
AURORA, CO
NewsBreak
Economy
denverite.com

Denverites return (or continue) shopping at King Soopers after strike ends

When Mike Lintz saw no picketers outside her King Soopers on Krameria Street in Montclair Friday morning, she knew for sure the 10-day strike was over. Lintz said she has shopped with the grocer for about 40 years but stopped when members of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 went on strike last week.
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Strike threat looms as King Soopers approaches deadline

The union representing King Soopers employees threatening to strike responds to the company’s request to return to negotiations. United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 says 8,700 employees at nearly 80 stores in Colorado will go on a three-week strike by 5 a.m. Wednesday, as planned, if an agreement isn’t reached before then. Their contract expired over the weekend. Union president Kim Cordova said King Soopers’ offer to raise starting salaries to $16 per hour is a mere 13 cents over Denver’s minimum wage, which she says won’t improve the lives of grocery store workers. She says workers also want armed security, better health benefits, and a secure pension.
LABOR ISSUES
Vice

Amazon’s Mandatory ‘Wellness Huddles’ Tell Workers to Eat Their Vegetables

On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. In Amazon fulfillment centers across America, Amazon warehouse workers are being summoned for mandatory group huddles designed to improve their wellbeing. In the middle of their shifts, the summoned Amazon warehouse workers stand before a TV or laptop, and watch a short animated video.
HEALTH

