King Soopers strike ends: What customers are saying

DENVER (CBS4) – Only hours are left until thousands of unionized King Soopers employees walk off the job as part of a bargaining battle with parent company Kroger. On Tuesday, the company said it made a “best and final” offer hoping to prevent the looming strike. “All the money is on the table right now,” said Jessica Trowbridge, corporate affairs manager for King Soopers and City Market. (credit: Chet Strange/Bloomberg via Getty Images) According to a release from King Soopers, that offer included an investment of $170 million over the next three years going towards wage increases and bonuses. The company also said it...

DENVER, CO ・ 13 DAYS AGO