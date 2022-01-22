Kristen Stewart joins fiance and Ashley Benson for fun day out

‘Spencer’ viewers may feel outraged that Kristen Stewart was snubbed by the SAG Awards but she’s keeping her chin up and hopes it’ll inspire people to see the film. Kristen Stewart seems to be doing just fine in spite of her SAG Awards snub. The 31-year-old actress recently starred as Princess Diana in Spencer and gave what some would call an award-winning performance. However, she wasn’t even given that chance since her name was left off of the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations. Fortunately, it seems the Twilight actress is handling it in stride as a source close to the actress EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that she “feels that this could be a blessing in disguise because people that talking about the so-called snub and in her eyes, she hopes it gets people to see the film and decide for themselves.”

