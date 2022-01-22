ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristen Stewart joins fiance and Ashley Benson for fun day out

By Rebecca Lewis
Hello Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKristen Stewart surprised fans on Thursday when she was spotted at the Happiest Place On Earth - Disneyland. The acclaimed actress isn't known for her love of all things princess and kitsch, but she joined fiance Dylan Meyer and pal Ashley Benson for a fun day out. The picture...

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 10

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Kristen Stewart has chosen wedding outfit

Kristen Stewart has chosen her wedding outfit. The 31-year-old actress got engaged to girlfriend Dylan Meyer in November after two years together and although she is unsure how many "traditions" they will follow on their big day, she's already chosen her clothes but wants to keep the details a surprise.
CELEBRITIES
buzzfeednews.com

The Director Of "Twilight" Opened Up About The Backlash Kristen Stewart Received Over The Movie And Said It Was Because People Were "Jealous"

The director of Twilight has opened up about the explosive rise to fame of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. In a recent interview looking back at the 2008 blockbuster and the frenzy surrounding its release, Catherine Hardwicke recalled the moment Kristen realized that her life was beginning to change. Ian...
MOVIES
Elle

Kristen Stewart Discusses Marriage to Dylan Meyer and 'Twilight' In Interview

31-year-old Kristen Stewart may be far from her days playing the teen love interest of a vampire, but she still remembers the role of Bella Swan in Twilight fondly. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight's Matt Cohen, Stewart said she was aware that the franchise was experiencing a resurgence amongst young people after getting added to Netflix's streaming library.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Ashley Benson
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Pablo Larrain
Distractify

How to Watch Kristen Stewart Transform Into Princess Di in 'Spencer'

Although the 2022 Golden Globes were different from any other year — no broadcast, no ceremony, and no celebrities — we’re still thankful for their help with Oscar prep. And this year, the Golden Globes reminded us that if we haven’t yet seen Kristen Stewart take on the role of Princess Diana in Spencer, it’s time to change that.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Twilight’ Director Warned Robert Pattinson About Kristen Stewart’s Age After First Audition Kiss

Kristen Stewart revealed to The New Yorker last year that her “Twilight” audition kiss with Robert Pattinson was the pivotal moment when she became convinced the actor had to be cast as Edward Cullen in the vampire romance films. “Twilight” director Catherine Hardwicke guested on “The Big Hit Show” podcast (via Insider) this month and looked back at the audition that launched a zeitgeist-defining film franchise. “Rob and Kristen did the audition right here on the bed. They did the kissing scene and he fell off and landed right there on this floor,” Hardwicke said. “[Rob] walked in and he had...
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

Kristen Stewart Revealed The Only Time She's Been Starstruck

Kristen Stewart might be one of Hollywood’s most coveted actresses, but at the end of the day she’s just like us. In an interview with W Magazine she admitted to being star-struck by Neve Campbell, and honestly, we can’t blame her! According to Stewart, she was caught off guard when she spotted the Scream star at a restaurant.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Kristen Stewart Celebrates the 'Twilight' Renaissance

Kristen Stewart is binge-watching the Twilight series like the rest of us. Most recently, the actor has been creating a buzz in the awards circuit for her stellar performance as the late Princess Diana in the film Spencer. Although Stewart has clearly moved onto better and brighter things, her ascent...
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Kristen Stewart Already Knows What She's Wearing To Her Wedding

Step to the side, Edward Cullen: Kristen Stewart’s about to get married IRL. The actor — who rose to fame through films like Twilight, and has stirred up Oscar buzz with her latest role in Spencer — announced her engagement to fellow actor and screenwriter Dylan Meyer in the fall of 2021. And, in early 2022, Stewart shared that she and Meyers are already busy ironing out the details — including what Stewart will wear on the big day.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Oscars: How Kristen Stewart Could Still Win Best Actress for ‘Spencer’

Can Kristen Stewart still win best actress for “Spencer” at the Oscars? That’s the burning question following her shocking snub by the Screen Actors Guild. For her portrayal as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s fable about the tragic royal, the 31-year old actor has led the tally in critics’ prizes. On the circuit, since “Spencer” debuted at the Venice Film Festival in late summer, she catapulted to the forefront of the best actress race after rave reviews. However, being the front-runner for so long can have its downside. Just ask people like Glenn Close of “The Wife” (2017) or the producing...
CELEBRITIES
thezoereport.com

Kristen Stewart's Super Affordable Shrunken Cardigan Goes With Everything

One of the buzziest pieces from last year that is still going strong in 2022 is the shrunken cardigan. Celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, and Laura Harrier all love the itty-bitty top. (They often style it with a pair of high-waisted printed pants.) The latest star to co-sign this look is Kristen Stewart, who kicked off the new year with press interviews. While participating in a Spencer event, Stewart wore a cropped cardigan from Edikted as part of her all-white ensemble.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Could Miss the Oscars Because of Kristen Stewart

Assuming that the Oscars are still happening this year, sources close to the afterparties and big events around the awards show say that they expect newly minted California residents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make an appearance — but nobody expected a certain Twilight star to put a snag in those major plans. Sources told OK! that Harry and Meghan might skip out on the Oscars altogether to avoid a run-in with Kristen Stewart, who played Princess Diana in the critically acclaimed Spencer, which is expected to nab her a Best Actress nomination.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Kristen Stewart’s Latest Find? An Affordable, Sustainable Cardigan

Kristen Stewart’s Spencer press tour wardrobe may have been filled with Chanel Haute Couture gowns and Stella McCartney cocktail dresses, but Stewart isn’t one to dress up 24/7. After snagging multiple nominations for her performance as Princess Diana, she opted to do her latest round of appearances wearing casual fashion. Stewart and stylist Tara Swennen kept things simple by relying on some of the actor’s favorite pieces, including white denim, Dr. Martens platform combat boots, and classic Ray-Ban sunglasses for her Zoom interviews. Still, it was the newest addition to Stewart’s repertoire that stole the show. A cream-colored Otto cropped cardigan from LA-based brand Edikted completed the monochromatic look beautifully, allowing Stewart to tackle one of the moment’s hottest trends and stay true to her relaxed off-duty style.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
CinemaBlend

Kristen Stewart's Spencer Oscar Chances Just Took A Disappointing Turn

Ever since we first saw glimpses of Kristen Stewart’s depiction of Princess Diana in Spencer, there’s been a ton of buzz surrounding the idea of the actress earning her first Oscar nomination and even being the frontrunner to take home this year’s Best Actress trophy. Through the first half of award season, Stewart has picked up a Golden Globe nomination alongside a number of other award considerations. With about a month until Oscar nominations are released, there’s been a shakeup in the race that could signal a changing tide for her chances.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Prince Harry Reportedly Wants to Skip the Oscars to Avoid Kristen Stewart

Spencer, in which Kristen Stewart portrays Princess Diana, has delighted audiences and critics around the world, but one particular viewer—Prince Harry—was less than thrilled about it, apparently. The film and its main actress are likely to win a number of Oscar nominations "and it's struck a sour note...
CELEBRITIES
theaureview.com

Film Review: Spencer is an unconventional tale of tragedy, reinforced by a mesmeric Kristen Stewart

In the opening moments of Pablo Larraín‘s Spencer, his subject – Princess Diana (Kristen Stewart, beyond impressive) – hopes to maintain any shred of autonomy she can through a lifestyle she knows has wildly altered her reality. Late to a family Christmas celebratory weekend – the film focuses on December 24th-26th in the early 1990’s, when her marriage to Charles was starting to unravel – she stops at a local diner to ask for directions. She holds herself in a manner that doesn’t separate her from the local patrons, though they, understandably, stop in their tracks. Moments later, she pulls over on the side of the road where she is spotted by the estate’s chef (Sean Harris). He wonders why she is driving herself. “Cars don’t drive on their own”, she retorts.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Why Kristen Stewart Sees Her SAG Awards Snub As A ‘Blessing In Disguise’

‘Spencer’ viewers may feel outraged that Kristen Stewart was snubbed by the SAG Awards but she’s keeping her chin up and hopes it’ll inspire people to see the film. Kristen Stewart seems to be doing just fine in spite of her SAG Awards snub. The 31-year-old actress recently starred as Princess Diana in Spencer and gave what some would call an award-winning performance. However, she wasn’t even given that chance since her name was left off of the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations. Fortunately, it seems the Twilight actress is handling it in stride as a source close to the actress EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that she “feels that this could be a blessing in disguise because people that talking about the so-called snub and in her eyes, she hopes it gets people to see the film and decide for themselves.”
CELEBRITIES

