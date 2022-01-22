Kristen Stewart joins fiance and Ashley Benson for fun day out

Kristen Stewart’s Spencer press tour wardrobe may have been filled with Chanel Haute Couture gowns and Stella McCartney cocktail dresses, but Stewart isn’t one to dress up 24/7. After snagging multiple nominations for her performance as Princess Diana, she opted to do her latest round of appearances wearing casual fashion. Stewart and stylist Tara Swennen kept things simple by relying on some of the actor’s favorite pieces, including white denim, Dr. Martens platform combat boots, and classic Ray-Ban sunglasses for her Zoom interviews. Still, it was the newest addition to Stewart’s repertoire that stole the show. A cream-colored Otto cropped cardigan from LA-based brand Edikted completed the monochromatic look beautifully, allowing Stewart to tackle one of the moment’s hottest trends and stay true to her relaxed off-duty style.
