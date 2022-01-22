ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'Our city against the killers,' New York mayor says after policeman killed

By Brad Brooks
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IWnHI_0dsXsSDN00
New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks addresses the press about the scene where NYPD officers were shot while responding to a domestic violence call in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City, U.S., January 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dieu-Nalio Chery

Jan 21 (Reuters) - One New York City police officer was killed and another was fighting for his life after the pair were shot Friday while responding to a domestic violence call, authorities said.

Neither of the officers have been identified by police. Authorities said that the policeman who died was a 22-year-old rookie officer.

A suspect, who police identified as LaShawn McNeil, 47, was also shot. His condition was not known.

"It is our city against the killers!" Mayor Eric Adams, a retired police officer, said during a press conference. "This was just not an attack on three brave officers. This was an attack on the city of New York."

A spike in violent crime during the pandemic is an early challenge for Adams, who took over the helm of the city on Jan. 1. Adams was elected after putting public safety at the center of his campaign, promising to usher in policies to quickly quell the violence.

Authorities said three officers responded on Friday evening to a 911 call in Harlem. A woman called saying she was having a fight with one of her sons.

Shortly after police arrived on the scene, two officers were fired upon in a narrow hallway by the woman's adult son. The third officer then shot the suspect McNeil.

New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the officers were trying to help the entire family when the suspect "suddenly, without warning, opened fire on them".

"In a moment, a young, 22-year-old life was ended," Sewell said. "Our department is hurting. Our city is hurting."

A total of four New York City police officers have been shot this week.

One officer was shot in the leg on Tuesday as he scuffled with an armed teenager. Another officer was also shot in the leg on Thursday after a man fired through the door of a home that was being searched for drugs. Neither officer was killed in those shootings.

Reporting by Brad Brooks in Lubbock, Texas; Editing by Sandra Maler, Jacqueline Wong and Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 18

Donna Royer
7d ago

sending prayers to the officers family and for the officers fighting for their lives. God bless all your hard work.

Reply
6
Rules of Engagement
7d ago

Our city against his own , black wannabe gangsta killers shooting and murdering each other every single day and everyone around them. It seems like Mayor Adams has trouble identifying the perpetrators as mostly people of colour. I wonder 🤔 why ? 🔫

Reply
2
James Williams
7d ago

This us what BLM wanted.Defund the police and decriminalize crime perfect for non productive people.

Reply
6
Related
10NEWS

Accused killer arrested in New York, Sarasota deputies say

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — An accused killer was arrested Thursday in upstate New York and charged in connection with a Sarasota County murder. Nyquan Priester, 20, was charged with second-degree murder for a deadly shooting that happened just before 11 p.m. on Dec. 29 in Ackerman Park. Police say...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New York State
CBS New York

Mayor Adams Says Reducing Crime In New York City A Priority At Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Eric Adams said Monday reducing crime in New York City is a priority. The senseless killing of 19-year-old Burger King cashier Kristal Bayron Nieves was heavy on Adams’ mind as he observed his first Martin Luther King Jr. Day in office with a vow to fix things in the name of the civil rights leader, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported. “Being King-like is dealing with the gun violence that would take a 19-year-old child that was working in Burger King,” Adams said. “There’s no gun manufacturers in New York… Being King-like is stopping the source. That’s what I...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New York City mayor says even he doesn't feel safe on subway system

NEW YORK — After a woman was pushed to her death in front of a New York City subway train beneath Times Square over the weekend, Mayor Eric Adams acknowledged to reporters Tuesday that even he didn’t feel entirely safe riding the rails. The Democrat recounted when he...
HOMELESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacqueline Wong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Mayor#City Police#Domestic Violence
AFP

New York mayor pledges to rid city of gun violence

New York City Mayor Eric Adams vowed Monday to rid the city of guns, including by deploying plainclothes police on the streets, after a spate of violence in recent days claimed the life of a young officer. "Gun violence is a public health crisis that continues to threaten every corner of our city," said the new mayor, himself a former police officer, as he announced the new measures. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Authorities Identify Gardena Man Fatally Stabbed on Saturday As Gary Godinez

GARDENA (CBSLA) – A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death Saturday morning in Gardena, authorities said. Officers were dispatched at about 2:30 a.m. to the 15100 block of Western Avenue, regarding a call of a stabbing victim in need of help, said Lt. Christopher Cuff of the Gardena Police Department. On Wednesday, the victim was identified as Gary Godinez. First responders to the scene of the incident found Godinez deceased in an alley on Western Avenue. They are still searching for a suspect wanted in the stabbing. The Gardena Police Department’s Detective Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the stabbing to call them at 310-217-9692.
GARDENA, CA
AL.com

Prosecutors to seek death penalty against former Huntsville policeman accused of killing girlfriend

Prosecutors have signaled they will seek the death penalty against a former Huntsville police officer accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend, according to WAFF. David Michael McCoy made his first appearance in court today during a hearing. McCoy, 28, has been charged with capital murder in connection with the Jan. 10 shooting death of Courtney Spraggins at the Weston Ranch Apartment Complex on Lawsons Ridge Drive in Huntsville.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Independent

Mother and daughter who disappeared from family home five years ago found in North Carolina trailer raid

A mother and daughter who had been reported missing for five years were found on Tuesday following a joint effort between local law enforcement agencies in North Carolina, and the US Marshal Service. Amber Weber and her daughter, Miracle Smith, were first reported missing back in January 2017, although they hadn't officially been spotted since 4 December 2016. At the time, Miracle was just one-year-old, raising obvious concerns over the welfare of both mother and daughter. However, as Fox first reported, the pair were located on Tuesday in a trailer on Lemon lane in Bunnlevel. Local police indicate that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

296K+
Followers
274K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy