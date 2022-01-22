ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Want to enter the metaverse? Here’s what you need to know

By Jenny Hansson
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01qvgc_0dsXs9m300

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Adidas and Nike are just two of the many companies entering what’s called the metaverse, with Nike most recently announcing they acquired a virtual sneaker creator.

The metaverse is a lot of things, including virtual reality, but many investors and companies are entering it because it translates into a digital economy where users can create, buy and sell goods.

In the metaverse, you can buy NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, which means it’s a one-of-a-kind digital asset that belongs to you and is stored on a blockchain. It could be art, a character, even an original tweet.

“That means when an artist creates something or a company creates it or anyone creates it and then sells it to you, you can always forever prove that you are holding the original, authentic copy that came directly from its creator,” Adam Hollander, a tech expert, told KOIN 6 News.

World’s first NFT-house combo for sale in California

Hollander launched an NFT project called Hungry Wolves and also owns an NFT now worth $200,000 in the Bored Ape Yacht Club, which has 10,000 cartoon apes as part of its NFT collection.

“Well, there are a variety of celebrities who have decided to buy into this collection and have started using these bored apes as a representation of their digital self currently today, on sites like Instagram and Twitter,” Hollander said, “but inevitably as avatars in a metaverse.”

Those celebrities include Eminem, Jimmy Fallon and Snoop Dogg. Hollander said as a member, you can access and network with fellow members, and it can mean access to exclusive in-person events, like a recent concert for Bored Ape members in New York.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
disneydining.com

Disney Just Patented A Metaverse – Here’s What They Want To Do

Disney is always looking for new ways to bring Guests more into the magic than they have ever been. Recently, more immersive worlds like Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge have brought Guests to an entirely new planet, and rides like Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure in EPCOT have shrunk them down to the size of a rat. However, with those experiences, Guests all see the same thing, but now Disney wants to change that and make each Guests’ trip to its theme parks even more individualized.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
In Style

It Looks Like Everyone Who Dates Kanye West Wears This Outfit

When it comes to dating, even celebrities have specific types and preferences. But while some so obviously gravitate toward significant others who are family-oriented, have entertainment backgrounds, or enjoy adventure, the women Kanye West dates all seem to like ... leather. And long coats. And monochromatic outfits, paired with leather and long coats.
BEAUTY & FASHION
US Magazine

Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her Makeup-Free Face and Natural Hair: ‘Ok, Humidity’

Just like Us! Jennifer Aniston may have some of the most iconic hair in the game, but not even the 52-year-old actress can pull one over on humidity. The Morning Show star took to Instagram on Thursday, January 13, to share a frizzy-haired, fresh faced, about-to-jump-in-the-shower selfie — and fans can’t get over her relatability. Because yes, even Aniston has “humidity hair issues.”
HAIR CARE
Cosmopolitan

Fans Think Kylie Jenner Had Her Baby Based on Her Literal Nails

In case you haven't been paying attention to Kylie Jenner TikTok™, the internet is completely convinced that Kylie secretly had her baby and is hiding it from everyone. Which, considering that she one successfully hid an entire pregnancy from fans, is certainly possible. And most recently, people are looking to Kylie's manicure as proof that she just welcomed her second child. As forever iconic fan account @kravis4ever points out, Kylie has short nails—and last time she had short nails she'd just welcomed her daughter Stormi (obviously, short nails make it easier to do bb things like diaper changing, etc).
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Adam Hollander
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Snoop Dogg
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian’s Photo of Chicago & True Has Fans Questioning If She Used Photoshop In the Oddest Way

We’re only two days into 2022 and we’re already loving all the baby photos on our timeline. However, there’s one from Kim Kardashian that has us scratching our heads a bit. On Jan 1, Kim posted two photos of two of the Kardashian baby girls Chicago, 3, and True, 3, at Disney, looking as happy as can be, with Kim posting the caption “lots of love.” Now what normally would be seen as an adorable photo of happy cousins is actually bringing up a lot of controversy with the question, “Is True photoshopping in the picture?”
CHICAGO, IL
In Style

Jennifer Garner Just Admitted That the $10 Pants Trend We're Scared to Wear in Public Is Her Favorite

If you need us tomorrow, we're going to be at home making Ina Garten's beef bourguignon á la Jennifer Garner. She shared how to make the famous recipe, which is also one of her family's Christmas traditions, in yet another one of her enchanting cooking videos posted to Instagram. (They're some of our favorites, next to her cinematic cat masterpieces.) Mid-way through, she admits that sweatpants, like the ones she was wearing, are definitely her "favorite pants."
YOGA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metaverse#What You Need#Nike#Nft#Hungry Wolves#The Bored Ape Yacht Club#Nexstar Media Inc
In Style

Kylie Jenner Introduced Fans to Her Family's Newest Addition

As if it wasn't already hard enough to keep all the members of the Kardashian and Jenner family straight (see our helpful guide here), one more was added to the mix this Christmas. Over the weekend, Kylie Jenner introduced fans to the Jenner-Scott household's newest addition — and no, it wasn't the couple's second baby on the way.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Instagram
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy