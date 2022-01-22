ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury, NJ

Kingsway over Woodbury - Boys basketball recap

By Marc Narducci
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Colin Gill scored 18 points to lead Kingsway to a 72-50 win over Woodbury in Woolwich Township. A 5-11 senior, Gill had four of Kingsway’s 11 three-point...

www.nj.com

