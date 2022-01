As discussed in my forthcoming book, Classified, when the Office of Management and Budget created the official Statistical Directive 15 "Hispanic" (later changed to Hispanic or Latino) category in 1977, it dictated that Hispanic was an ethnic classification, not a racial one. Despite occasional efforts to change the category to a racial one, most recently with the blessing of the Obama administration, it has remained an ethnic category ever since. This surprised me, because not only are Hispanics often colloquially often referred to a racial minority, but the Supreme Court has consistently referred to preferences for Hispanics in higher education as "racial preferences."

