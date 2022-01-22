No. 15 St. Rose over Jackson Liberty - Girls basketball recap
Julia Whesper and Cassidy Kruesi compiled 14 points apiece for St. Rose, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 65-27 victory against Jackson Liberty in Belmar. Christa Ramos...www.nj.com
Julia Whesper and Cassidy Kruesi compiled 14 points apiece for St. Rose, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 65-27 victory against Jackson Liberty in Belmar. Christa Ramos...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0