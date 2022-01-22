Deontay Wilder Will Be Back ‘No Later Than March, Fight In May’
By Fight Sports
fightsports.tv
3 days ago
Deontay Wilder isn’t stepping away from the boxing ring just yet. That’s what his trainer Malik Scott told World Boxing News in a previous interview. Scott predicts that the “Bronze Bomber” will be back within the next few...
On his latest podcast on the “Timbo Sugarshow”, Sean O’Malley spoke to the controversy playing out regarding Dana White not presenting Francis Ngannou with the heavyweight belt at UFC 270:. “Dana White didn’t even put the belt around him apparently. I went to bed. What do you...
Francis Ngannou unified the UFC heavyweight titles in the main event of UFC 270 on Saturday night, beating interim champion Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision with a surprising wrestling display.Ngannou (17-3) is known for his hellacious knockout power and had never before won on points, but the French-Cameroonian scored multiple takedowns as he handed former teammate Gane (10-1) his first defeat as a professional mixed martial artist.Ngannou’s 16 previous pro wins had all come via stoppage, 12 of them via KO/TKO and most of them early in his fights. Against a much quicker and seemingly more technical opponent, the least...
Tyson Fury has called out UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou for a boxing match.Ngannou is set to defend his title against interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane this month, but the French-Cameroonian has expressed a desire to return to his boxing roots.Ngannou, 35, this week named Tyson Fury as one of his dream opponents, and the WBC heavyweight champion has now responded.“Who would like to see me fight this beast, boxing rules @ufc gloves?” Fury tweeted, alongside a mock-up poster of himself and Ngannou.The Briton also tagged Ngannou and UFC president Dana White in the tweet.Who would like...
Jake Paul and Khabib Nurmagomedov could meet in the YouTuber’s MMA debut after Paul challenged the former UFC lightweight champion to a fight.Paul, who has a 5-0 record as a boxer, has been training as an MMA fighter as he eyes a chance to swap combat sports.Khabib extended an offer of assistance from the Russian and his team to aid Paul’s preparation and promotion.And the 25-year-old agreed to the partnership, under the condition that the undefeated Khabib is Paul’s first opponent.“Deal,” Paul said. “[But] only if I fight you first.”Khabib retired from UFC in 2020 with 29 wins and...
In the main event of UFC 270 this Saturday, Francis Ngannou makes the first defence of his heavyweight title as he comes up against interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane.Ngannou is 16-3 in professional mixed martial arts and 11-2 in the UFC, with all of his wins in the promotion coming via stoppage – 10 by knockout/TKO and one by submission. In his last outing, the French-Cameroonian avenged a 2018 decision loss to Stipe Miocic by knocking out the American to take his heavyweight title in March.FOLLOW LIVE: UFC 270 – latest updates and fight resultsMeanwhile, Gane (10-0)...
Tyson Fury’s interest in a crossover bout with Francis Ngannou has not waned following the UFC heavyweight champion’s successful title defence against Ciryl Gane.Ngannou, widely considered to be the greatest power-puncher in UFC history, stunned fans and pundits on Saturday as he employed an unexpected wrestling gameplan to outpoint former teammate Gane in the main event of UFC 270.In doing so, French-Cameroonian Ngannou unified the heavyweight titles and handed interim champion Gane his first professional defeat.While Ngannou, 35, did not produce the kind of spectacular knockout that many felt he would need to win – and to boost interest in...
Jake Paul has suggested he will take an active approach in helping to improve fighter pay after Francis Ngannou’s purse was revealed following his successful heavyweight title defence at UFC 270. Ngannou, who has long expressed frustration over his pay in the UFC, retained his belt by outpointing former teammate Ciryl Gane in Saturday’s main event.It was then revealed that Ngannou had earned $600,000 for his outing in Anaheim, just days after the French-Cameroonian insisted he will no longer fight for that exact amount of money.YouTuber Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer and has recently teased a UFC...
Francis Ngannou’s hopes of securing a crossover fight with heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury were kept alive on Saturday night, as the UFC title holder retained his belt against Ciryl Gane.Ngannou, the consensus hardest hitter in UFC history, has long expressed frustration with his pay in the mixed martial arts promotion and has talked up a return to his boxing roots.WBC champion Fury is the French-Cameroonian’s dream opponent, and the Briton has acknowledged Ngannou’s interest and even called for a boxing match against the “Predator” with MMA gloves.Ngannou’s hopes of securing a mega-fight with the “Gypsy King” – however unlikely...
ANAHEIM — Victor Henry, at 34 and making his UFC debut, had nothing to lose. And in doing so, he claimed the most unlikely victory at UFC 270. The South Gate bantamweight proved he belongs among the best, putting on an electric performance at an incredible pace to earn the unanimous decision over Raoni Barcelos in the final fight of the prelims Saturday at Honda Center.
Francis Ngannou is moving on. Ngannou successfully defended his UFC heavyweight championship belt against interim champ Ciryl Gane on Saturday. A number of fans suspected former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones would be next in line, but Ngannou dismissed the possibility. “No, I’m done with that fight,” Ngannou said....
Conor McGregor could return to competitive action as soon as the summer of 2022, according to UFC president Dana White.The Irishman broke his tibia during his defeat to Dustin Poirier in June of last year, and has been recuperating since.White thinks that the recovery process is progressing well, and expects McGregor to be back in action before long.“I think so, yeah,” Dana told TMZ when asked if he expected the 33-year-old to fight at all in 2022. “He’s doing all the right things with his leg. I’m hoping he can come back this summer.”McGregor has been beaten in the three...
Filip Hrgovic is in search for an opponent again. A contract dispute has affected the highly anticipated heavyweight showdown between Hrgovic and Tony Yoka, whose winner will take on the IBF heavyweight champion. Yoka’s team were in talks to share the ring with Martin Bakole in January in Paris, but...
Many praised and congratulated Mark Magsayo for his victory on Saturday against Gary Russell Jr. And of those to acknowledge his most significant win to date was retired former eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao. “Congratulations, Mark Magsayo on your first world championship,” Pacquiao tweeted. “Thank you for bringing honor to...
Tyson Fury has branded rivals Anthony JoshuaDillian Whyte and Oleksandr Usyk “wet lettuces” and “cowards” – among other things – in a series of foul-mouthed videos.Fury, the WBC heavyweight champion, has hit out at his fellow fighters as he waits impatiently to learn who his next opponent will be.The 33-year-old is reportedly keen on a unification bout with Usyk, holder of the WBA WBO, IBF and IBO belts.The matter is complicated, however, as Joshua is entitled to a rematch against Usyk, having lost to the Ukrainian last year, while Whyte is Fury’s mandatory WBC challenger.There have been reports Joshua...
Any silence during the endless negotiations for a difficult fight is always a good sign and right now the silence surrounding the Dillian Whyte and Tyson Fury fight is deafening.So far this month, three deadlines for purse bids have come and gone without any chance of an announcement; the fourth and final deadline is noon at the WBC’s offices in Mexico City on Wednesday.The WBC’s leader, Mauricio Sulaiman, insists that enough is enough and that a fight will be decided on his oak desk this week; the men running the heavyweight game disagree. Welcome to the complicated business of...
A super-fight between Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero is back in the works after their showdown was scrapped last year following accusations of sexual assault against Romero. Romero, 26, was replaced by Isaac Cruz, who gave the Tank a run for his money, but could not do just enough to...
