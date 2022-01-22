Deontay Wilder Will Be Back ‘No Later Than March, Fight In May’

Conor McGregor could return to competitive action as soon as the summer of 2022, according to UFC president Dana White.The Irishman broke his tibia during his defeat to Dustin Poirier in June of last year, and has been recuperating since.White thinks that the recovery process is progressing well, and expects McGregor to be back in action before long.“I think so, yeah,” Dana told TMZ when asked if he expected the 33-year-old to fight at all in 2022. “He’s doing all the right things with his leg. I’m hoping he can come back this summer.”McGregor has been beaten in the three...

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO