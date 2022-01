It's the news no one wants to hear. A store that has been in the Hudson Valley for decades plans to close. Although her community will certainly mourn the loss of one of the pillars of Cold Spring, owner Leonora Burton recently decided to shutter the doors of her beloved shop that she's been helming since 1986. Two pieces of good news, though: the closure isn't for the reason you may think, and there's also still a possibility that it could stay open long after Leonora leaves.

HUDSON, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO