ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
District Heights, MD

Four-Star Maryland signee Jaishawn Barham impressing at Polynesian Bowl

By Greg Biggins
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDistrict Heights (Mary.) St. Frances Academy linebacker Jaishawn Barham has been one of our top performers this week at the Polynesian Bowl. Barham is one of the marquee players at this year's Polynesian Bowl. He's a consensus top 200 player nationally and is currently rated the No. 127 player in the...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Son, Shedeur, Signs Historic Deal

NIL opportunities continue to be a driving force for recruits committing to play for Deion Sanders. And on Thursday morning, Coach Prime’s son Shedeur got to reap some of the benefits of playing under his dad’s Jackson State program. According to reports from Front Office Sports, the Tigers’...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Lovie Smith Is Trending Following The Bears’ Hire

The Chicago Bears have reportedly found their next head coach in the form of Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news on Thursday morning, revealing that Eberflus beat out Jim Caldwell and Dan Quinn to land the job. Eberflus will get his first...
NFL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Former QB charged with domestic violence

Alabama football’s Jay Barker was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Jay Barker, the former starting quarterback for Alabama football, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an incident in Nashville. WIAT accessed an affidavit of the arrest and reports from the police. According...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
District Heights, MD
Local
Maryland College Sports
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Sports
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
Local
Maryland Football
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith ‘Sickened’ By Broncos’ Coaching Hire

The NFL has long been under fire for its lack of diversity at the head coaching position. And from the looks of this year’s head coaching cycle so far, that won’t be changing anytime soon. On Thursday, multiple reports indicated that Green Bay OC Nathaniel Hackett, who is...
NFL
247Sports

Candidates for the Chicago Bears offensive coordinator job

As the Chicago Bears prepare to hire Matt Eberflus, naming him the 18th head coach in franchise history, new general manager Ryan Poles is willing to go back to a defensive minded head coach, one that will shape the identity of the Bears for years to come. For Chicago, hiring a defensive minded head coach in a pass-happy league isn't the issue. In the context of the Bears, the issue is finding a good offensive coordinator and putting together a good offensive staff to allow quarterback Justin Fields to flourish.
NFL
NESN

Why Ex-NFL QB Strongly Advises Aaron Rodgers Not To Join Broncos

In wake of the Broncos landing their new head coach, many already are banking on Aaron Rodgers taking his talents to Denver. Denver on Wednesday night reportedly hired Nathaniel Hackett, who served as the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator the last three seasons. Rodgers on several occasions has vocalized how highly he thinks of Hackett and the Mile High City should be an attractive quarterback destination for a variety of reasons.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#St Frances Academy#Penn State
The Spun

Deion Sanders May Have Committed A Recruiting Violation Today

Deion Sanders has proven over the past few months that he can recruit elite talent to Jackson State. That being said, he may have misstepped in his pursuit of five-star defensive lineman Shemar Stewart. On Friday afternoon, Stewart revealed that he’ll announce his commitment on Feb. 2. The three finalists...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

LSU coach Brian Kelly impresses the folks at Isidore Newman

LSU head coach Brian Kelly popped in at New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman on Wednesday, home of the Top247's No. 1 ranked recruit Arch Manning and his 2023 teammate Will Randle. "Brian Kelly is awesome," Isidore Newman head coach Nelson Stewart told 247Sports. The program's 2022 offensive tackle Bo Bordelon...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Former Texans' Star Retires After Three Pro Bowls, Super Bowl

After nine years. three Pro Bowls and one Super Bowl, former Houston Texans' guard Brandon Brooks is calling it a career. In an announcement on Twitter, Brooks had some kind words for the Texans:. "I'd like to thank the McNair family, the Houston Texans organization, Gary Kubiak, and Rick Smith...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

NFL Draft 2022 QB rankings: Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis lead Mel Kiper's top five prospects

The NFL is a quarterback-driven league, and that notion figures to be on full display April 28 when the 2022 draft in Las Vegas kicks off. With college football over, the Senior Bowl Feb. 5 in Mobile, Alabama, is the next scouting event on deck. Mel Kiper and Todd McShay set the stage Thursday on the First Draft podcast, including Kiper's ranking of the top five quarterbacks in the class. Of the crop, Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett stands out as an early first-round pick for both analysts.
NFL
247Sports

2022 NFL Draft: Tennessee Titans select Liberty QB Malik Willis to succeed Ryan Tannehill

The questions surrounding Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill mounted in a big way following last week’s loss in the AFC Divisional Playoff round at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Titans may look to replace him this offseason, and the latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft from CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards has them doing just that. With the No. 26 overall pick, Edwards has the Titans selecting Liberty quarterback Malik Willis.
NFL
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Reacts To Landing 5-Star Transfer QB

Lane Kiffin, one of the most dynamic recruiters in the college football game, has landed a massive transfer target in this year’s portal. On Saturday, reports indicated that former USC quarterback Jaxson Dart is on his way to Oxford to join Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels. The social-media-active...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Liz Scott's game-winner keys Sooners' 65-63 victory over Texas

NORMAN, Okla. — Mary Bane wouldn't have had it any other way. Watching from elsewhere, the late Sooners superfan surely dialed up a game-winner, and that's just what she got, as Oklahoma forward Liz Scott took a hit and banged in the game-winning layup with just seconds remaining in a 65-63 victory over the ninth-ranked Texas Longhorns.
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

Everything Rick Barnes said after Tennessee's win over Florida

Everything Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said after the 18th-ranked Vols rallied to beat Florida 78-71 Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena:. “Well to be honest, we went five minutes without shooting the ball. When I start talking about our team, I do not want to take anything away from Florida. Mike White is a terrific basketball coach and did exactly what we thought he would do coming in here, play small ball, use speed, and go after it. The way we turned the ball over, we just can’t do it. It came from guys that we count on to handle the ball, but to win a game after going five minutes without attempting a field goal is tough to do, but our guys stayed in there. We were 9-for-9 in the last four minutes from the free throw line, we didn’t handle the special situations on the baseline very well. I thought we talked a lot before the game, but I don’t think we did anything that we talked about in terms of our game plan. You have got to give Florida credit for that because they hit a couple bombs early that I thought got us back on our heels, and why I don’t know, but we did not do a great job with our ball screen coverage early and got spread out more than we wanted to be spread out, but the turnovers we had, there is no defense for it. Those were ones that just take your breath away. We are too many games into the season for our guards to turn it over the way that they do. It is just not respecting the game, not respecting the ball, and not respecting their teammates. I don’t know if I have ever coached a game in my career where we go five minutes without taking a shot. I am sitting there thinking, ‘What in the world is going here.’ But I think you have to give Florida credit for it.”
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

National Signing Day: Jacoby Mathews 'torn' between three SEC schools

One of the top recruits in the country will announce his college decision on National Signing Day, and three schools are neck-and-neck in the battle to land his signature. Four-star safety Jacoby Mathews is “torn” between Florida, LSU, and Texas A&M, per 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong.
NFL
AOL Corp

UCLA gymnast calls for coach to be fired over handling of ex-teammate's racial slur

Few programs can match the success of the UCLA gymnastics team, but it appears no other program is experiencing quite as much internal turmoil. A conflict that reportedly started over freshman Alexis Jeffrey's use of a racial slur while singing along to a song has resulted in a three-month fight over the program's handling of the incident, Jeffrey transferring to LSU and one of the program's seniors calling for third-year head coach Chris Waller to be fired.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy