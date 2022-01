It's been a year since President Biden was inaugurated, and "it seems like just yesterday out democracy was being held hostage by a cabal of obstructionists who didn't want every vote counted," Stephen Colbert said on Thursday's Late Show. "Oh wait, that was yesterday." All 50 Senate Democrats voted for a voting-rights bill Wednesday night, but then Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) voted with all 50 Republicans to block filibuster changes that would allow the bill to pass.

