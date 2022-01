After almost two gruelling years, the announcement of a shortened isolation period for COVID infections should have been something met with great relief. This wasn’t the case, especially when it came to light that Delta airline’s CEO, health officer and medical adviser sent a letter to the CDC in support of shortening isolation periods. The letter sent the message that airline workers are essential workers and that omicron is a more mild disease. The CDC then proceeded to implement this shortening, though they stated that this choice was based on science. The public response was that of ridicule. Americans already are resenting unsafe workplaces policies in the midst of this pandemic, and it is no wonder why. The CDC’s choice to shorten isolation periods seems to be one that will cause much more harm than good to the public, all while lining the pockets of CEOs.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO