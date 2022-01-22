ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
36th Annual Asimov‘s Readers’ Awards

locusmag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 36th Annual Asimov‘s Readers’ Awards ballots are now open for voting. The winners “join the pantheon of Asimov authors who represent the Who’s Who of...

locusmag.com

locusmag.com

2022 ALA Awards

The Last Cuentista by Donna Barba Higuera (Levine Querido) is the 2022 John Newbery Medal winner “for the most outstanding contribution to children’s literature,” and also won the won the Pura Belpre children’s author award. A Snake Falls to Earth by Darcie Little Badger (Levine Querido) was one of four Newbery Honor books.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wkar.org

The 86th Annual Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards

Mon. Jan. 31 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Join host Henry Louis Gates, Jr. for a celebration of the 86th Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards. This hour-long documentary highlights the 2021 winners of the Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards and their important work. The Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards is the only national juried prize recognizing literature that has made important contributions to our understanding of racism and human diversity.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

Gerrold Wins Heinlein Award

The award will be presented at Balticon in Maryland on May 27, 2022, where Gerrold is invited to be a “headlining guest.” More information about the award can be found here. While you are here, please take a moment to support Locus with a one-time or recurring donation....
ENTERTAINMENT
Roger Ebert

Winners Announced for the 13th Annual AAFCA Awards

The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) has announced the winners of its 13th annual AAFCA Awards, which will be held on March 2nd at the SLS Hotel in Los Angeles with a limited capacity audience and other health and safety protocols in place. The announcement was made today by AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
illinoisstate.edu

Nominations open for annual Civic Engagement Awards

The Center for Civic Engagement (CCE) is now accepting nominations for the University’s annual Civic Engagement Awards. The awards celebrate Illinois State’s core value of civic engagement by recognizing individuals and organizations for their outstanding contributions to the cause. Nominations are due by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March...
NORMAL, IL
locusmag.com

Hale Wins 2021 Gulliver Travel Grant

UK writer Katie Hale has won the 2021 Gulliver Travel Grant, given by the Speculative Literature Foundation (SLF) “to assist writers of speculative literature (in fiction, poetry, drama, or creative nonfiction) in their research.” The $1,000 grant is intended to cover airfare, lodging, or other travel expenses. For...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

Lin Wins Carnegie Medal

The awards were announced at the Reference and User Services Association’s Book and Media Awards (BMAs), held during ALA’s first annual LibLearnX on January 23, 2022. A celebratory event will take place at the 2022 ALA Annual Conference in June 2022 in Washington DC. For more information, see...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

2022 International Prize for Arabic Fiction Longlist

The International Prize for Arabic Fiction (IPAF) has announced its 2022 longlist. The prize aims to “reward excellence in contemporary Arabic creative writing and to encourage the readership of high quality Arabic literature internationally through the translation and publication of winning and shortlisted novels in other major languages.”. The...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
msuexponent.com

Readers' Choice Awards Results

The Exponent’s Readers’ Choice Awards are an annual competition organized for students to nominate their favorite businesses and places in Bozeman across multiple categories. After nominations, students voted in each category for their favorite competitor. Behold the results:. Best breakfast: Western Cafe. Best coffee: Wild Joe*s. Best pizza:...
BOZEMAN, MT
Deadline

32nd Annual Gotham Awards Get Date

The 32nd Annual Gotham Awards will take place on November 28, with the 2022 Gotham Week set for September 18-23, The Gotham Film & Media Institute announced today. The Gotham Awards are recognized as one of the leading honors for independent film and television, providing early acknowledgement to groundbreaking independent films and television series as they move through awards season, with statuettes doled out in New York City. Like past iterations, the 2022 Gotham Week will consist of a Project Market and assorted Conference programming. At the 31st Gotham Awards, which took place at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on...
MOVIES
Eurogamer.net

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart secures nine nominations in this year's Annual DICE Awards

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has racked up nine nominations in this year's Annual DICE Awards, whilst Arcane's Deathloop has been shortlisted in eight categories. Also in the running are Inscryption and It Takes Two with ​​six nominations, Returnal has made it to five shortlists, whilst Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Resident Evil Village each secure four.
VIDEO GAMES
locusmag.com

Smith Appointed Goldsmiths Prize Judge

Ali Smith has been named one of the four judges for the 2022 Goldsmiths Prize, along with Natasha Brown, Tom Gatti, and Tim Parnell as chair. The prize is for a book by a British or Irish author that “breaks the mould or extends the possibilities of the novel form.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

Nye Named Writers of the Future Coordinating Judge

I consider this to be the best short fiction contest anywhere. Hubbard’s vision of promoting and nurturing young writers has given thousands of talented people a forum in which their work can be seen and appreciated. I will continue in the tradition of the previous Coordinating Judge, David Farland. He was a mentor with a genuine interest in helping budding writers to flourish. I look forward to honoring his memory and the Contest that he loved.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

Gary K. Wolfe reviews The Horizon by Gautam Bhatia

The Horizon , Gautam Bhatia (HarperCollins India 978-9354227639, ₹499.00, 468pp, tp) October 2021. It’s always tricky to review the second volume of a duology without loading it with spoilers for readers who may not have read the first volume, or who might quite reasonably have decided to wait until the complete work was available (authors have been known to leave you hanging, after all, sometimes in ways that make you want to hang them). Gautam Bhatia’s The Wall (reviewed here in January) was The First Book of the Chronicles of Sumer, describing a rigidly stratified society completely enclosed by a massive circular wall. Nothing had crossed the Wall in some 2,000 years, except for powerful birds called Garudas (presumably a reference to the divine birds from Hindu and Buddhist texts), and no one in Sumer had any idea what was on the outside or, for that matter, how their city had come to be in the first place. As I said at the time, the static society disrupted by rebellious youth is a classic SF plot, and indeed Bhatia gave us a resourceful young woman named Mithila and her rebel companions, the Young Tarafians (named after an earlier rebel). At the same time, though, Bhatia introduced a degree of moral complexity beyond what this rather schematic setup might suggest. For one thing, Sumer is no grim dystopia; most of its citizens, even though rigidly divided into classes represented by the concentric circles of the city, have enough to eat, access to education and housing, and reliable employment, if little opportunity to improve their lives. And Mithila and her allies have no compelling evidence that exploring the world beyond the wall will do anyone any good; their main opponents, the religious order known as Shoortans – whom Mithila’s own younger sister Minakshi has joined – are fanatically determined to enforce the status quo, even to the point of discouraging written histories. In between these opposing movements is the supposedly impartial organization of scientists called the Select. In other words, The Wall has less in common with recent formula dystopias than with the sort of dialogue about ‘‘ambiguous’’ utopias or heterotopias that showed up in Ursula K. Le Guin’s The Dispossessed and Samuel R. Delany’s Triton back in the 1970s.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

2022 SF Notable Lists

The Core Committee Recognizing Excellence in Children’s and Young Adult Science Fiction, a division of the American Library Association (ALA), announced the selections for its 2022 Notable Lists. Hal Clement Notable Young Adult Books List. The Electric Kingdom, David Arnold (Viking Books for Young Readers) This Is Not the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

Paul Di Filippo Reviews The Beholden by Cassandra Rose Clarke

The Beholden , Cassandra Rose Clarke (Erewhon 978-1645660255, trade paperback, 544pp, $19.95) January 2022. Cassandra Rose Clarke’s fine new fantasy is a superior standalone (with mild climactic hints towards a possible sequel) that hybridizes three or four subgenres to create a uniquely tasty bit of fantastika. First, there’re flavorings of mannerpunk, insofar as the protagonists hail from a society of landed gentry on vast estates, whose members circulate among the manors in a highly formal social dance. Second, there’re fairytale elements involving gifts from supernatural mentors and the hidden strings therewith. Third, there’s a bit of Dunsanyian allegory in terms of the universal forces at play, and what the balance of existence involves. Fourth, there’s a little sampling of grimdark, in the doings of a piratical character and also in some battlefield events. And lastly there’s the domestic, familial aspect, as two disparate sisters support each other while still clashing and following each her own nature. If that all sounds like too much matter to be stuffed into a relatively small-scale narrative, please rest assured that Clarke’s story-telling intuitions and prose prowess result in a very harmonious and organic-feeling saga.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

2021 Dream Foundry Art Contest Winners

Ellen He took first place and won the $1,000 Monu Bose Prize for speculative art. Yue Feng won second place, and Vinnia Kemala Putri took third. They also receive cash prizes. The writing contest coordinator was Dante Luiz, and judges were Juliana Pinho and Charis Loke. All winners receive workshop seats at Flights of Foundry, and showcase events at the online convention in April 2022.
DESIGN
locusmag.com

New Books: 25 January 2022

(Kensington 978-1496734327, $15.95, 304pp, formats: trade paperback, ebook, audio, January 25, 2022) Paranormal romantic comedy. Romance problems make three witches lose control over the magic their family is forbidden to use. Braffet, Kelly:. (Harlequin/Mira 978-0-7783-3179-7, $27.99, 480pp, formats: hardcover, ebook, audio, January 25, 2022) Fantasy novel, second and final in...
KENSINGTON, CA

