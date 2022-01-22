4 best Amari Cooper trade destinations

The Dallas Cowboys roster won’t look the same in 2022 and for star wide receiver Amari Cooper, frustration from Jerry Jones could result in a blockbuster offseason trade.

Cooper lived up to the price tag from the 2018 trade that sent him to Dallas. Acquired for a 2019 first-round pick, later spent on safety Johnathan Abram, the Cowboys are certainly pleased with the returns. But since signing Cooper to a $100 million contract, things haven’t worked out quite as nicely.

Amari Cooper stats (2021): 68 receptions, 865 receiving yards, 12.7 ypc, 8 touchdowns

The 6-foot-1 receiver made the Pro Bowl in his first two seasons with the Cowboys and is a go-to weapon for Dak Prescott . But reports of frustrations from the Cowboys’ front office emerged in July 2021 and Cooper didn’t do himself any favors by missing time as an unvaccinated player.

With Dallas in need of cap space and wanting to adjust its roster, a move is possible. Let’s examine the best landing spots for a potential Amari Cooper trade.

Jacksonville Jaguars land No. 1 receiver for Trevor Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars enter the offseason with ample cap space, more than enough to sign a star wide receiver. But there’s a problem. Chris Godwin is unlikely to leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Michael Gallup is recovering from a torn ACL and a reunion with Allen Robinson is a massive risk. That leaves trade options and Cooper makes for a compelling target.

Owed $20 million fully guaranteed this fall, Jacksonville could easily absorb Cooper’s contract. While he isn’t the most durable wide receiver, dealing with something every year, he almost always finds a way to play. That level of consistency, paired with Cooper’s ability to get open in all areas of the field would make him a worthwhile option for Jacksonville.

This is also a great move for Trevor Lawrence. The rookie never had a true No. 1 option and it’s fair to argue he lacked a competent No. 2 receiver. Cooper would draw 130-plus targets per season with the Jaguars and he could easily turn that into 90-plus receptions and 1,100 receiving yards.

Amari Cooper returns home to Miami

If Cooper’s future isn’t in Dallas, a return home would likely appeal to the 27-year-old. He grew up in Miami, playing football at Miami Northwestern Senior High School and became a star on the gridiron. After years spent in Alabama and Texas, there would be something special about a Miami reunion.

Amari Cooper contract: $22 million cap hit (2022), $22 million cap hit (2023), $20 million (2024)

The Dolphins could create a version of the Cowboys’ passing attack, viewing Jaylen Waddle as their own version of CeeDee Lamb. If tight end Mike Gesicki is re-signed, Miami would surround quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with three great weapons that can make plays after the catch. For a passer who makes quick, accurate throws and is dependent on his teammates’ YAC ability, it becomes a nice fit.

Sliding Cooper’s contract onto the cap sheet wouldn’t be much of a problem and the Pro Bowl receiver would be happy. After solidifying the aerial attack, the Dolphins could spend the rest of their offseason improving the offensive line and run game.

Cleveland Browns make surprising splash for offense

The Cleveland Browns will be in the market for a top wide receiver this offseason, either via trade or the 2022 NFL Draft . But with a few needs popping up on the defensive side, acquiring a pass-catcher through a blockbuster move makes sense.

Some will suggest Dallas could net a first-round pick for Cooper. But asking a team to absorb $22 million, if including his $2 million yearly bonus, and to fork over a top-25 pick is too much. More realistically, the Cowboys would have to focus on Day 2 picks for a player who keeps racking up injuries.

Cleveland Browns trade: 2022 CLE third-round pick, 2022 DET 4th round-pick, 2023 third-round pick

2022 CLE third-round pick, 2022 DET 4th round-pick, 2023 third-round pick Dallas Cowboys trade: Amari Cooper

Cooper steps in as the Browns’ No. 1 receiver, immediately providing them with a lot more than Jarvis Landry delivers. If Landry is cut, that creates more cap flexibility to absorb Cooper’s deal, with the extra savings going towards other positions. As for Dallas, acquiring two picks and $20 million in cap flexibility is a benefit.

Amari Cooper traded to Chicago Bears

Ignore the trade rumors surrounding Justin Fields , he isn’t moving. The Chicago Bears will hire a head coach who maximizes Fields’ physical talents, the very abilities that would easily make him the top quarterback prospect in 2022. With a new scheme and better play-calling, Chicago needs to put weapons around its second-year quarterback.

Darnell Mooney shows promising talent, but he is a complementary received who is best served stretching the field from various alignments. Amari Cooper, who averaged 51 first downs over the last three seasons, would be the security blanket in Chicago’s offense. When Fields wants to go deep, Cooper also proved the can make plays vertically.

A trade like this is what smart teams do for their young quarterbacks. The Bears help out Fields and Dallas creates room to re-sign Michael Gallup, keeps Cooper out of the NFC East and gets a top-45 pick out of the Bears.

