ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

This Is The 'Most Unusually Popular' College Degree In Wisconsin

By Hannah DeRuyter
WMIL FM106.1
WMIL FM106.1
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zM0le_0dsXqHgC00
Photo: Getty Images

Picking a college major isn't easy with the number of possible degrees you can receive nowadays.

Some of the most popular majors undergraduates pursue are business, nursing, teaching, accounting, and biology. According to 24/7 Wall St , "degrees in these fields prepare students for careers in essential industries like health care, education, and retail, where job opportunities are available in cities and towns across the country."

Although those degrees are more popular than others, each state has an unusually popular degree that does not fall under one of those categories.

24/7 Wall St sought out to find the most unusually popular degree in each state.

To find the most unique college degree, they "reviewed data on the share of adults 25 years and older by detailed undergraduate major from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey Public Use Microdata Sample."

Here is how each unique college major was ranked:

"According to their location quotient — the percentage of adults within a state with a certain bachelor’s degree relative to the percentage of adults with the respective degree nationwide — a metric used to measure relative concentration within a specific geography."

So, what is Wisconsin's most unusually popular degree?

Soil science.

According to the report, here are some statistics of a soil science degree:

  • Concentration of adults with the degree: 6.9 times higher than nationwide
  • Share of adults with the degree: .08% in the state, .01% nationwide
  • Avg. annual earnings for workers with the degree: $54,931 in the state, $47,202 nationwide

Click here to see every state's most unusual college degree.

Comments / 1

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Wisconsin With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 63.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of January 18. More than 840,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 221.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending January 18. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
WISCONSIN STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Most Unique College Degree in Every State

There are over 170 different fields of study tracked by the U.S. Census Bureau in which undergraduate students can earn a degree. Despite the wide range of academic subjects offered at colleges and universities, over half of the 75 million American adults with a bachelor’s degree majored in one of just 15 fields of study.  […]
COLLEGES
Monroe Local News

Georgia College awards degrees to local students

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (01/11/2022)– Georgia College president Cathy Cox has awarded degrees to the graduating class of December 2021. Jenna Bryson of Loganville (30052) Christian Stroud of Monroe (30655) Hanlee McCart of Monroe (30655) Nicholas Pruehs of Monroe (30655) Jennifer Long of Loganville (30052) Katherine Oliver of Social Circle (30025)
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
wglr.com

25 Wisconsin inmates earn associate’s degrees

MILWAUKEE — More than two dozen people who are incarcerated in Wisconsin took a big step Friday toward rehabilitating their lives. Twenty-five men and women earned their associate’s degrees from Milwaukee Area Technical College. MATC has partnered with the Department of Corrections to keep the program alive. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Ledger

I earned my college degree with EASE

I’m not sure I would have been able to earn my college degree if not for Warner University and the EASE voucher that helped me pay tuition. I wasn’t the best student in high school. I focused on my baseball career, and I was good at that. Warner University recruited me to continue my baseball career as the pitcher on their team. When I learned of their small class sizes and focus on helping students, I was convinced it was the right place for me.
FLORIDA STATE
WJFW-TV

Wisconsin COVID-19 rate highest in the U.S.

As of Friday, Wisconsin has the highest rate of COVID-19 cases of any state in the country. This graph shows the case load since the beginning of the pandemic. About 1 in every 250 Wisconsinites has COVID as of Friday. That averages out to 23 thousand cases. In the North...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 10,755 deaths

NOTE: Wisconsin does not update its count of new positive COVID-19 cases, COVID-19 deaths and the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered on weekends. At least 8,932,935 vaccines have been administered. At least 1,815,957 booster doses have been administered. At least 4,006,265 Wisconsin tests have been negative. 2,760 omicron variant cases...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Degree#U S Census Bureau#The U S Census Bureau#Avg
nbc15.com

Wisconsin COVID-19 cases tumble as 7-day average returns to the new normal

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new case total even lower than what it was over the weekend sent Wisconsin’s seven-day rolling average for confirmed COVID-19 cases tumbling Monday. The Dept. of Health Services started the new week by reporting just over 5,000 new confirmed cases, the lowest one-day figure in more than two weeks.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Fastest-growing counties in Wisconsin

From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35%, its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years. But in other pockets of the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel 3000

What overturning Roe v. Wade would mean for Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis.– 49 years after Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion access across the United States, some fear the ruling won’t remain in tact for its 50th anniversary. If Roe is overturned, Wisconsin is one of 21 states where abortion would once again become...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Over 3.6 Million Vaccines Have Been Distributed to West Virginia. This is How Many the State Has Actually Given Out

It has now been 57 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of January 20, 655,282,365 doses of the vaccine have been sent out across the country — equivalent to 199.6% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

Study: Minnesota’s Racial Wealth Gap Is 3rd-Worst In Nation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota has the third-largest racial wealth gap in the United States, according to a new study by WalletHub. The study analyzed 21 metrics for each state to measure the financial inequality among racial groups. WalletHub chose white people, according to them a 63% majority in the U.S., as a benchmark. After measuring various financial gaps compared to other racial groups, WalletHub chose the largest gap for each metric, then gave each state an overall score out of 100. Minnesota’s score was 64.93 — only the District of Columbia and Wisconsin received higher scores, indicating larger gaps. According to WalletHub, Minnesota has the second-biggest poverty rate gap in the nation at 291.78%. The state’s homeownership rate gap ranks fourth-largest, while the median household income gap is fifth-largest. The Midwest ranked poorly according to the study, with North and South Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska all among the 11 worst racial wealth gaps in the country. WalletHub said “key factors driving the racial wealth gap include unequal access to higher education and employment for minorities, as well as residential segregation that still persists.”
MINNESOTA STATE
cwbradio.com

Alcohol Deaths Way Up in Wisconsin

(Bob Hague, WRN) A recently released report has found that deaths due to alcohol are way up in Wisconsin. Mark Sommerhauser is a policy researcher for the Wisconsin Policy Forum. “I do want to put this in the proper context, it’s not just Wisconsin. This is something that’s been happening nationally. We’re just one of 50 states, we’re part of a national trend. But I think within that we need to acknowledge that this issue is worse in Wisconsin.”
WISCONSIN STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in North Dakota With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 63.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of January 18. More than 840,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 221.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending January 18. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
BISMARCK, ND
WMIL FM106.1

WMIL FM106.1

Milwaukee, WI
2K+
Followers
387
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee's Best Country! WMIL-FM

 https://fm106.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy