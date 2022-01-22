ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Billings Heights mountain lion spottings prompt warning from state wildlife officials

By Alina Hauter
Q2 News
Q2 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ljps0_0dsXq9hd00

After multiple mountain lion sightings in Billings Heights, including on the roofs of homes, state wildlife officials are offering tips about what to do if you encounter a big cat.

Bob Gibson, a spokesman for the Billings office of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said Friday he has received several calls of sightings around the Lake Hills golf course.

“The mountain lions move through probably more than people realize. We’ve had reportings of mountain lions in Alkali Creek,” Gibson said.

He says that mountain lions are moving farther into city limits for food. Mountain lions need a large amount of fuel to survive the winter, and deer is their meal of choice.

“There are concentrations of deer in the Heights and along the golf course,” said Gibson.

The simple way to prevent mountain lions from roaming around your yard is to make sure items like dog food are picked up and stored inside. Keep your pets indoors during dusk and dawn as mountain lions are more active during these times.

If you come face to face with a mountain lion, never turn your back to run.

“Make oneself as big as possible, open up the coat and go ‘go away, lion, go away, lion,” Gibson said.

Make sure to report all sightings to Fish, Wildlife and Parks. Call the Billings office at 406-247-2940.

Comments / 6

Diane Goss
3d ago

oh terrific now I'm afraid to let my chihuahuas out to pee. And my dogs are pretty hefty so basically a nice meal for the M. lion

Reply(5)
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Pets & Animals
Local
Montana Pets & Animals
Billings, MT
Government
Local
Montana Lifestyle
Billings, MT
Lifestyle
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Gibson
Q2 News

Q2 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
887K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy