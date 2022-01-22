1 officer killed, another seriously injured in NYC shooting, official tells The AP

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Witness testimony will get underway in earnest Tuesday at the federal civil rights trial of three former Minneapolis police officers accused of failing to intervene as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd by pressing his knee into the Black man’s neck as he lay facedown, handcuffed and gasping for air.
The SAT exam will move from paper and pencil to a digital format, administrators announced Tuesday, saying the shift will boost its relevancy as more colleges make standardized tests optional for admission. Test-takers will be allowed to use their own laptops or tablets but they’ll still have to sit for...
A U.S. Navy F35C Lightning II combat jet conducting exercises in the South China Sea crashed while trying to land on the deck of an American aircraft carrier, injuring seven sailors, the Navy said Tuesday. The pilot was able to eject before the aircraft slammed into the flight deck of...
In the month since the James Webb Space Telescope left Earth, it's traveled about one million miles, successfully deployed a giant sunshade, mirrors and other appendages — and, generally, left thousands of scientists feeling equal parts nervous and excited. Now, the $10 billion telescope will spend the next 10-plus...
The Florida Department of Health announced that it is closing all monoclonal antibody treatment sites in the state after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rescinded emergency-use authorizations for two particular treatments for COVID-19. The FDA announced on Monday that it is no longer permitting the use of bamlanivimab and...
Amy Schneider has replaced Matt Amodio for the No. 2 on the list of most consecutive “Jeopardy!” wins. Schneider knocked down Amodio to third on the list after she won her 39th “Jeopardy!” game Monday night. Schneider became the first woman to win over $1 million...
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to review a challenge to the consideration of race in college admission decisions, often known as affirmative action. With three new conservative justices on the court since its last review, the practice may be facing its greatest threat yet. The...
(CNN) — Michael Avenatti is now representing himself in the criminal trial against him after a judge approved the move Tuesday. Avenatti addressed the court in a measured tone, citing differences of opinion with his attorneys over "scope and method" of cross examinations among other issues like timeliness of applications to the court.
