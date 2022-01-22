Fury vs. Whyte Status

Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions, in conjunction with Top Rank, have emerged as the biggest bidders for the promotion of the Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte fight in 2022.The purse reveal came just after 6pm GMT on Friday, 28 January and Warren’s organisation had outbid Matchroom, run by Eddie Hearn, by around $9m (£6.7m).In total, Warren’s bid came to $41,025,000, a prize purse which will be split between the two fighters - heavily weighted in the favour of Fury. Matchroom’s bid was $32,222,222.A predetermined split meant 80% of the purse goes to Fury, amounting to just over $32.8m -...
