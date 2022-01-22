ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Fury vs. Whyte Status

fightnews.com
 7 days ago

The World Boxing Council has received requests from the teams of Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte, to extend...

fightnews.com

BoxingNews24.com

Tyson Fury hinting Dillian Whyte NEXT for him

By Scott Gilfoid: In a huge hint that Tyson Fury will be facing Dillian Whyte next, the ‘Gypsy King’ warned him that he’s “getting annihilated” on Thursday ahead of their WBC-ordered purse bid this Friday, January 28th. Boxing fans are sick of the suspense of...
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte closes on date and venue, undercard begins

Tyson Fury looks set to fight mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte on March 26th in the second defense of his WBC heavyweight title. Embroiled in a negotiation war with rivals Anthony Joshua, Oleksandr Usyk, and Whyte for weeks, Fury now seems to have been forced to settle on the latter. Attempting...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Fury vs. Dillian Whyte on ESPN PPV on April 23rd

By Jack Tiernan: American boxing fans will need to pay to watch WBC heavyweight Tyson Fury defend his title against Dillian Whyte on ESPN PPV for their fight on April 23rd in the UK. The contest will also be shown on BT Sports Box Office pay-per-view in the UK. It’s...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury set to fight Dillian Whyte next in heavyweight title defence

Tyson Fury looks set to fight Dillian Whyte next after vowing to “annihilate” him in his latest social media video.The WBC heavyweight champion’s plans have been up in the air for several weeks with talk of Anthony Joshua stepping aside to allow him to fight WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF champ Oleksandr Usyk.But it appears it will instead be WBC mandatory challenger Whyte next for the Brit.“I can’t wait to punch Dillian Whyte’s face right in,” he said in a video released on Thursday morning. “I’m going to give him the best hiding he’s ever had in his life.“Train...
COMBAT SPORTS
fightnews.com

WBA approves Bermúdez-Cañizales

The World Boxing Association (WBA) approved the rematch between Mexican Light Flyweight world champion Eduard Bermúdez and the number 8 in the ranking, former champion Carlos Cañizalez, due to an injury of the super champion of the category, Hiroto Kyoguchi. Although the purse bid for the fight between...
COMBAT SPORTS
fightnews.com

Warren wins Fury-Whyte purse bid

Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren/Queensberry Promotions won the right to stage the WBC heavyweight title fight between champion Tyson Fury and mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte at a purse bid on Friday in Mexico City. Warren’s bid of $41,025,000 far outpaced the $32,222,222 bid by Matchroom Boxing. Warren’s bid was the largest in the history of boxing. The split will be 80/20 for Fury.
COMBAT SPORTS
thegamenashville.com

Sources: Fury to fight Whyte; Usyk bout nixed

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte will meet in the ring after all. There was an agreement in principle for both Whyte and Anthony Joshua to step aside and forego planned bouts with Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, respectively, but the deal fell apart, per sources.
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Top Rank releases statement following Fury-Whyte record heavyweight bid

Top Rank released a statement on the mandatory heavyweight proceedings after witnessing the most lucrative purse bid ever take place under the supervision of the World Boxing Council. Star heavyweight Tyson Fury will defend his crown against mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte following a dramatic auction on Friday. Outlined by Mauricio...
COMBAT SPORTS
fightnews.com

Conceição-Martinez Final Press Conference

The 130-pound title picture will crystallize on ESPN Saturday evening from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa as the unbeaten Xavier Martinez (17-0, 11 KOs) battles recent world title challenger Robson Conceição (16-1, 8 KOs) in a 10-round WBC title eliminator. The fighters faced off at Thursday’s press conference.
TULSA, OK
fightnews.com

Kabayel-Huck on hold for now

Looks like heavyweight Agit Kabayel won’t be facing off against former cruiserweight world champion Marco Huck for the vacant European heavyweight championship until sometime in the spring. The bout was ordered by the EBU (European Boxing Union) in the last quarter of 2021 and both camps quickly reached a deal. Promoters agree that the event must take place in front of as many spectators and boxing fans as possible at a prominent location in Germany.
COMBAT SPORTS
fightnews.com

Richard Slone to train Nico Ali Walsh

Top Rank middleweight prospect Nico Ali Walsh (3-0, 2 KOs), the grandson of Muhammad Ali, will now have a new head trainer guiding his corner when he steps in the ring this Saturday against Jeremiah Yeager (1-1-1, 1 KO). Former heavyweight boxer and Joe Frazier protégé Richard Slone will now serve as chief cornerman for Nico.
COMBAT SPORTS
fightnews.com

Thurman: Barrios a great challenge

Former unified welterweight champion Keith “One Time” Thurman discusses why he chose former super lightweight champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios for his return to the ring on February 5 in a $74.99 FOX Sports pay-per-view from Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. “Mario Barrios...
COMBAT SPORTS
Yardbarker

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte purse split revealed after fight confirmation

The purse split for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte has now been confirmed, with both fighters set to earn a pretty penny. Fury vs Whyte has been in the works for some time now, with the latter being the mandatory challenger for the WBC heavyweight title, which has been held by Fury since defeating Deontay Wilder.
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Fury vs Whyte: Heavyweight title battle to be Pay Per View in US and UK

World Boxing News has learned that the heavyweight title clash between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte will be on Pay Per View on both sides of the Atlantic. Fury and Whyte became the subject of a spike in traffic and interest on Friday when promoters Frank Warren and Top Rank laid out a massive purse to secure the fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
fightnews.com

WBO orders Alimkhanuly-Falcao & Andrade-Parker

With WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade bolting the division, the WBO has ordered Zhanibek “Kazakh Style” Alimkhanuly and Esquiva Falcao to commence negotiations for a WBO interim middleweight championship contest. If no deal is reached within the time prescribed, purse bid proceedings will be scheduled with a minimum acceptable bid of $200,000.
COMBAT SPORTS
fightnews.com

Kambosos-Haney talks stall

Negotiations between the camps of the undisputed WBA, WBO, IBF and WBC franchise lightweight champion George Kambosos and WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney have reportedly stalled over money. As a result, former world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko and Ryan Garcia could be in the mix to challenge Kambosos in Australia in 2022.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte purse and prize money reveal sees Frank Warren win with massive $41m bid

Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions, in conjunction with Top Rank, have emerged as the biggest bidders for the promotion of the Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte fight in 2022.The purse reveal came just after 6pm GMT on Friday, 28 January and Warren’s organisation had outbid Matchroom, run by Eddie Hearn, by around $9m (£6.7m).In total, Warren’s bid came to $41,025,000, a prize purse which will be split between the two fighters - heavily weighted in the favour of Fury. Matchroom’s bid was $32,222,222.A predetermined split meant 80% of the purse goes to Fury, amounting to just over $32.8m -...
COMBAT SPORTS

