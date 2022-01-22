Fury vs. Whyte Status

Tyson Fury looks set to fight Dillian Whyte next after vowing to “annihilate” him in his latest social media video.The WBC heavyweight champion’s plans have been up in the air for several weeks with talk of Anthony Joshua stepping aside to allow him to fight WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF champ Oleksandr Usyk.But it appears it will instead be WBC mandatory challenger Whyte next for the Brit.“I can’t wait to punch Dillian Whyte’s face right in,” he said in a video released on Thursday morning. “I’m going to give him the best hiding he’s ever had in his life.“Train...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO