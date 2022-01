SALEM, Ore. — A recent report by the American Bar Association shows Oregon's public defense system is severely understaffed and overworked. The Oregon Project, requested and funded by Oregon state legislators, took more than two years to complete. It focused on Oregon's current staffing and caseloads. It also used the Delphi method, described in the report as "an iterative process used in this study to identify how much time an attorney should spend, on average, in providing representation in certain types of criminal and juvenile cases."

OREGON STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO