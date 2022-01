“This is a big, big first step in the work that we will do with men who need housing,” Mayor Bowser said Monday at the ribbon cutting for 801 East. D.C. completed its overhaul of the 801 East Men’s Shelter on Monday, bringing the first daytime service center East of the River and marking an expansion in the city’s services for single adults experiencing homelessness.

HOMELESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO