A tough home loss before a weekend off revealed a concern for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team. The No. 11 Badgers (15-3, 6-2 Big Ten) don’t have the depth to win against good teams when one of their stars in missing. Sophomores Johnny Davis, junior Tyler Wahl and senior Brad Davison have separated themselves as linchpins for UW, especially offensively, and the Badgers have only lost once with all three of them in the lineup. Wahl missed last week’s game against Michigan State, which UW dropped 86-74.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO