ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

CHP reports largest fentanyl bust in valley history

By Muska Olumi, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MuR7G_0dsXokj300

Largest fentanyl bust in central valley history comes from a police officer with four legs.

According to CHP Merced, thanks to K9 Beny they were able to retrieve 75 pounds of counterfeit Oxycodone pills that they believe had fentanyl in them.

After stopping a 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan for speeding, a CHP officer noticed suspicious activity which led him to have Beny sniff the exterior of the car.

Beny detected narcotics after a search of the car. The driver and passenger were arrested for possession of cocaine for sale.

According to CHP, the street value of the pills is around $3,000,000.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Merced, CA
Merced, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counterfeit#Fentanyl#Oxycodone#Central Valley#Chp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy