Charleston, SC

Charleston Police Department Explorers win first place in law enforcement competition

By Chase Laudenslager
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oWfpW_0dsXoixb00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police Department (CPD) Explorers recently took the top spot in a multi-state law enforcement competition.

The Explorer program “is a hands-on program open to young men and women between the ages of 14 and 21 who are interested in a career in law enforcement or other related fields.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4esS92_0dsXoixb00
Via CPD

Explorer Captain C. Parish and Explorer Sergeant N. Neal traveled to Myrtle Beach to compete in the South Carolina Association of Law Enforcement Explorers (SCALE) Competition, which involves “simulated scenarios and incidents that a law enforcement officer might encounter in the line of duty.”

Teams respond to situations like collisions, impaired drivers, active shooters, and building searches.

Parish and Neal took first place overall as well as first place in the felony traffic stop/building search, first place in the unknown risk traffic stop, first place in the active shooter, and third place in the collision response/DUI categories.

WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

