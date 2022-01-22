ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pope criticized for comments on companion animals

By Zach Fitzner
 8 days ago

Pope Francis has recently come under fire for his comments about human parenting and companion animals. In a statement made on January 5, the Catholic leader suggested that not having children and living with cats and dogs are selfish acts. “Many couples do not have children because they do...

The Pope’s comments on parenthood don’t take the changing climate of having children into account

Last week, the Pope made comments claiming that couples choosing to remain childless or to only have one child were acting selfishly in the face of the number of orphans in the world. He also stated that choosing not to have children diminishes the humanity of couples. These comments were met with condemnation in the public sphere. Although the Pope is right to be concerned about the possible implications of a declining birth rate and the tragic number of orphans throughout the world, placing blame on those who choose not to be parents is a shameful act.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Pope Criticizes Couples For Choosing Pets Over Kids

Pope Francis has spoken about climate change, same-sex marriage, and the importance of taking care of our planet, but his latest speech has some animal activists and progressives up in arms. According to the Seattle Times, Francis spoke on Wednesday to a general audience at the Vatican, pointing out the...
Sarah Bowen
Pope Francis
Hippos can recognize the voices of their friends

Because hippopotamuses are vocal animals whose wheezy, honking voices carry over long distances, scientists suspected that vocalizations might be an important part of their lives. A new study published in the journal Current Biology, shows that hippos can recognize each other’s voices. The research also shows that hippos respond more aggressively to the calls of strangers than to their neighbors.
Sister Janet Mead Dies: Nun Who Turned ‘The Lord’s Prayer’ Into International Rock Hit Was 84

Sister Janet Mead, a South Australian nun who had a 1970s hit with a rock version of “The Lord’s Prayer” that made her the first Australian with a US gold record, has died at 84. Mead died Wednesday of cancer, according to the The Catholic Archdiocese of Adelaide, Australia. She rose to fame in Australia after her “Rock Masses,” recorded at Adelaide’s St Francis Xavier cathedral, came to the attention of Festival Records. Her 1973 recording of “The Lord’s Prayer” sold 2 million copies and was distributed in 31 countries. The song rose to No. 3 on the Australian singles chart and No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. All of the royalties on the recording were donated to charity by Mead. Mead entered the Sisters of Mercy convent in 1955 after attending St Aloysius College in Adelaide. She also attended the Adelaide Conservatorium, where she studied piano. During her career, she produced multiple plays, liturgies and more than 20 musicals, and also ran the St. Aloysius College orchestra for many years. Her work saw her recognized as South Australian of the Year in 2004. She was also recognized for her services to Australian Christian music and given the Golden Gospel Award.
Canine companions in the courtroom

Testifying in court is an unfamiliar process for most people and can be quite stressful, especially for a child. Having to recall traumatic events during that testimony can exponentially magnify that stress, sometimes causing the phenomenon called re-traumatization. In the last 17 years, courts and child advocacy centers across the U.S. have started to recognize the benefits of support that can be provided to children by trained facility dogs.
Wait, There Are Poisonous Birds?

While not very common, there are a handful of poisonous birds! Though we wouldn’t be too worried next time you see a flock passing overhead. Many of these birds live discreet and elusive lives. Some have been dangerous to humans in the past, but thanks to modern science, we know quite a bit more about what is safe to put on our plate. Here we have our ranking of the most poisonous birds. Learn how these feathered fiends get their toxins and read to the end to find out the most dangerous poisonous bird!
Vicuñas and guanacos decimated by mange outbreak

A new study led by the University of California, Davis and the National Administration of Parks in Argentina has investigated the sarcoptic mange outbreak which decimated the vicuña and guanaco populations in Argentina’s San Guillermo National Park. The findings suggest that domestic llamas introduced to the site may...
Critics of former pope are scapegoating him over abuse, Vatican says

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - The Vatican on Wednesday hit back at critics of former Pope Benedict, under scrutiny over his handling of sex abuse in Germany decades ago, accusing them of seeking a scapegoat over what should be a "collective examination" of the Church's past. The Vatican waited nearly a...
