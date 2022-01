Previously, we knew that the Pandemic board game had been delisted on Steam. We also know that the game will be taken off the Microsoft store at the end of January, and off of the Nintendo Switch store in July. But previously, there was no statement as to why the game had been taken off of various game listings. While there could have been the assumption that this was due to the global issue, it is a little too late for that. But finally, we’ve heard as to why from Z-Man Games, who made the original request to take the game down.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO