Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Launch Trailer Is Revealed

By Athena Parnada
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection’s PS5 Launch Trailer Is Out Now. The launch trailer for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is out now. In addition to this preview, fans now also know when the game is launching on PS5 consoles. “Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection launches January 28th...

