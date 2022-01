The Aptamers Market size is expected to register a growth of significant CAGR 20.2% during the forecast period. The aptamer can be defined as synthetic antibodies that bind DNA or RNA, and its main intention is to bring together antigens such as small molecules, proteins, cells, tissues and peptides. These are binding agents that are used in biosensors, research diagnostics, drug discovery and as tools for biomarkers. These antibodies are also known as ‘artificial antibodies’ that create complex structures while adhering to predetermined targets. Natural antibodies have certain limitations when binding to minuscule molecules, but aptamers are effective in this procedure. This gives the aptamers market a boost because it can be profitable to produce more diagnostic kits and original therapeutic drugs.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO