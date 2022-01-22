ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

AR and VR Software Market Is Dazzling Worldwide | Major Giants AWS, Google, PTC, Valve, Unity Technologies, Epic Games

Las Vegas Herald
 3 days ago

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of AR and VR Software Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the AR and VR Software market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Objectvideo, Advantech, Infinova

The Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including IBM, Cisco Systems, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Axis Communications AB, Siemens, Honeywell International, Inc., Panasonic, Verint Systems, Avigilon, Agent Video Intelligence, Inc., Objectvideo, Inc., Advantech, Infinova, Qognify, Mirasys, PureTech Systems, Viseum, IntelliVision & VCA Technology etc have been looking into Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
SOFTWARE
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global VR Metaverse Market To Remain Competitive | Major Giants Continuously Expanding Market In Forcast 2030

The research report on a Global VR Metaverse Market presents an in-depth evaluation of the demands and consumptions of diverse products/services related to the increased elements of the marketplace throughout the forecast period 2022–2030. This report includes numerous opportunities in segments and sub-segments is expressed in volumes and revenues. That record additionally gives statistics at the competitive analysis and strategies of key players and adds a few new strategies which can be properly tested, products at the side of ability and uniqueness sections, geographical areas showing promising growth. This report attempts to provide an impartial viewpoint on Market execution and must-have facts for players to assist and enhance their VR Metaverse Market impression.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Unity Software Stock: Gaming Is Just The Beginning

Unity Software is not just a gaming company; it deserves a premium valuation based on a fundamentally superior business model. Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Allen Greathouse as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Competition#Unity Technologies#Software Industry#Market Research#Ptc#Valve#Cagr#Consumption#Swot#Amazon Web Services#Kentico Software#Mimic Technologies#Autodesk#Hp Development Company#Crytek#Inglobe Technologies#Contentful Livelike Ar#Vr Software Market Study#Submarkets#Toc
CharlotteObserver.com

Apple’s $2,000 VR/AR Headset to take on FB, Google in Metaverse

Apple's (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report is reportedly preparing to take on its biggest tech rivals in a bid to conquer the metaverse, the virtual world that appears to be coming. A key element in the computer giant's arsenal will be its AR/VR headset. Analysts have been predicting that...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Argentina
Country
Indonesia
Country
Chile
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
AWS
Country
Norway
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Software
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 1.83% to $308.71 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.63% to 13,855.13 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 34,364.50. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $75.62 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
Android Central

Google Project Iris is a new AR/VR headset powered by the cloud

Google looks to be ramping up its AR/VR efforts again, this time around with Project Iris. Project Iris is described as an untethered pair of 'ski goggles' that could be powered by custom Google silicon. The headset appears to utilize the power of the cloud to render graphics and could...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Thousands sign petition demanding end to ‘shockingly wasteful’ empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to “ghost flights” has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as “keeping slots warm” – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Outrage as Nike fires fully-vaccinated marketing manager from its Oregon HQ for refusing to upload his COVID shot details to third party app that wanted to share his information with others

A long-time Nike employee was fired after refusing to supply his COVID-19 vaccination records to a third-party verification service used by the sportswear giant. Dex Briggs, 53, claims he was terminated from his marketing manager position at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon earlier this month after a 26-year run with the company - despite being fully-vaccinated against the virus and offering to show bosses his vaccination card.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

The ultimate high-flyer: Fearless 'airline stewardess' perches on top of the 2,722ft Burj Khalifa as an Emirates A380 thunders past for daredevil commercial

A fearless 'airline stewardess' who went viral when she stood atop the world's tallest building in an Emirates airlines advertisement last year has repeated the feat - but this time with even higher stakes. Skydiver and social media star Nicole Smith-Ludvik once again donned her Emirates uniform and clambered to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
iheart.com

New COVID Variant Is On The Rise As Omicron Declines

A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy