As per the study of Astute Analytica, the global cybersecurity market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.40% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2027. The market marked a revenue of $162.9 Bn in the year 2021 and is estimated to reach $346 Bn by the end of the year 2027, with around 2.4 times of growth over the study period.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO